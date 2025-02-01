The Costco Shopping Behavior Customers Are Absolutely Sick Of

The collective annoyance among Costco shoppers was first highlighted in a Reddit post created by u/ODoyles_Banana in November that featured a photo of one of Costco's fresh rotisserie chickens — in its new packaging, no less — that was left far away from its intended spot, instead sitting near bottles of ketchup in the pre-packaged goods area of the store. This, unsurprisingly, drew the ire of many, with the Redditor's post calling out the person who left the chicken in this area amassing over 13,000 upvotes as of this writing.

As a result of posting this photo, fellow Costco shoppers came out in droves to express their frustrations about similar happenings at their local stores, questioning why so many people do these sorts of things. "How hard is it to tell the cashier that you changed your mind?" One Reddit user questioned, "They send the items back immediately with the runners."

Another was quick to call for action from Costco, likely because the issue disrupts not only its paying customers but also the store itself. "Costco needs to get comfortable with handing out lifetime bans for stuff like this," the commenter suggested, "Maybe a warning first ... but this type of behavior is not ok."

Ultimately, as shoppers, we can only control our own actions and can't actively force others to be polite or rule-abiding at the stores we shop at. However, if you're the type of person who leaves perishable items outside their intended location at Costco, please stop.