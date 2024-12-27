The Best Party Platters To Grab At Costco, According To Customers
We've all been there. A party is quickly approaching, but you've had no time to prep. Your fridge is disappointingly bare, but showing up empty-handed would be poor etiquette. Do you grab that big bag of potato chips from the cupboard? Or rustle together a sad charcuterie tray from leftovers? We have a better solution: Pick up one of Costco's premade party platters.
Costco has three official party platters. While they're all great, we're not limiting ourselves to these options. After all, Costco has plenty of food trays that function similarly to party platters even if they don't have the title. So what exactly do we consider party platters? We define them as ready-to-serve food items you can grab off store shelves and present with pride. These foods require zero prep. Just pop open the lid, arrange them on a nice plate (if desired), and voila! Your platter is immediately appetizing, and fellow guests will assume you have your act together. Little do they know it only took a quick stop at Costco.
Costco has something for every occasion, whether a game day gathering or a fancy holiday soirée. We're talking scrumptious seafood, crowd-pleasing charcuterie, and mouthwatering desserts. But of course, our list only includes the best of the best. So if you want to save yourself time and money, keep reading. We'll detail each party tray so you can find the ideal option for you.
Shrimp Platter
Costco's shrimp platter is one of its official party trays. It's been on the menu for ages and stood the test of time for good reason. People rave about this dish, claiming it's better than the competition. One Reddit user shared their love for the shrimp platter: "I am completely obsessed with the cocktail shrimp. The shrimp are juicy and delicious – substantially more so than other cocktail shrimp I've had from elsewhere, even the fancy places!" Another shopper chimed in, "It's one of our favorite snacks and it is GREAT quality."
Prices can vary depending on location, but we clocked this 4-pound, 10-ounce shrimp platter at $40. This hefty portion serves 20 to 24 and makes the perfect protein-packed appetizer. Shrimp cocktail always comes cooked, and these are peeled with tails attached for easy eating. The tray also comes with three cocktail sauces and a few lemon wedges. The platter could be served as is, eliminating the need for any cleanup, which is ideal for backyard barbecues and picnics. But for fancier affairs, we recommend transferring the shrimp to a proper serving plate. We also suggest providing a small bowl for guests to discard shrimp tails.
Fresh Cut Fruit Bowl
Are you looking for a crowd-pleasing party platter that won't break the bank? Costco's Fresh Cut Fruit Bowl is the answer. For just $10, you get 3 pounds of fresh fruit. These bowls include fresh cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries, pineapples, and grapes. Everything is ripe and pre-cut, so you literally just need to open the lid.
Of course, you could buy all the fruit separately and create a fruit bowl from scratch. However, not only is that time-consuming, but you might not get as much variety. If you were to slice larger fruits like melons and pineapple, chances are you'll be left with loads of leftovers. And when it comes to fresh fruit, the whole point is to eat it fresh. All that extra produce might not hold well, and we like to avoid wasting that gorgeous fruit whenever possible.
This fruit bowl is not only economical, but it's also smaller than most party platters on this list — which can be a good thing if you're throwing an intimate soirée. Meeting friends for movie night? Heading to a picnic with a small group of friends? A fruit bowl is just the right amount. Plus, it works for pretty much any dietary restriction and helps balance out heavier party foods. Honestly, people actually get excited to see a light, refreshing option on the table.
Artisanal Sandwich Platter with Pickles
It's rumored Costco discontinued certain items — and we won't be getting them back anytime soon. At many locations, this includes the chain's croissant sandwich platter and chicken rolls. But in its place, we've discovered the Artisanal Sandwich Platter. This official party platter comes with two layers of hearty sandwiches, Grillo's Pickles, and a garlic herb aioli. The sandwiches are filled with roasted chicken, salami, roast, beef, cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
The platter serves 18 to 20 and will set you back roughly $50. It's pricier than most party platters on our list, but fans defend the price due to its size and quality. On Reddit, a user shared, "Those sandwiches are quite filling. Each one would make a decent meal by itself." Another commenter on the same thread says the platter was very well-received. "They are excellent. I had to bring sandwiches to my daughter's pre-k graduation, and they were a huge hit!"
You can always arrive at Cotsco and see if any party trays are available. However, there's no guarantee you'll get one on the day of an event. If your heart is set on a particular item, we recommend special ordering at least 24 hours in advance — but here is where it gets tricky. Some stores allow you to order over the phone, while others require an in-person visit. If your local Costco is the latter, head to the deli to fill out the mandatory order form.
Cookie Assortment
Cookie trays are one of the most reliable items at Costco. When you head to the bakery section, you'll almost always find stacks of cookie boxes. These cookies are baked in-house and come in several flavors. The standard Bakery Cookie Assortment comes with 24 cookies divided equally among three tasty flavors: chocolate chunk, double nut, and oatmeal raisin.
The quality of cookies varies wildly depending on where you shop, but Costco is a notch above the rest. In a Business Insider review, shopper Alana Al-Hatlani taste-tested chocolate chip cookies from four major grocery stores, including Costco, Kroger, Walmart, and Safeway. Costco was the clear winner in terms of homemade taste. They also noted that the cookies are slightly golden and are loaded with half-inch chocolate chunks.
If you're sold on the chocolate chunk cookies, you can pick up an entire box of this flavor. But don't be afraid to peruse the bakery section for any seasonal specialties. People get particularly excited about Costco's Holiday Cookie Tray, which comes with 60 cookies and five different seasonally inspired flavors for $24.99. And if you can't wait till the party, pick up Costco food court's new chocolate chip cookie, which is served warm and gooey.
Vegetable Tray with Ranch Dip
Looking for a healthier option for that upcoming party? Costco's vegetable tray has you covered. The Taylor Farm's Vegetable Tray comes with miniature bell peppers, broccoli, celery, cauliflower, carrots, and green beans. The veggies are pre-sliced for easy snacking and are served with a ranch dip. If you prefer a healthier condiment, swap the ranch for Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus.
Some people may assume that making a veggie platter at home would be more cost-effective, but consumers have done the math and discovered otherwise. When you factor in the time spent shopping for individual vegetables, washing and cutting them, and arranging them beautifully — not to mention potential waste from buying more than needed — Costco's party platter is good value. Plus, shoppers have spotted these large trays for as little as $9.99.
On Reddit, shoppers have gone out of their way to comment on how much they love this veggie tray. "The veggie platter from Costco is hands down the best one you can buy. That everything ranch dipping sauce is the real deal!" However, they do warn consumers to check expiration dates and the vegetables' freshness. Veggies ripen at different speeds, so while the broccoli might be holding up, those peppers might be done for. Make sure everything looks super fresh and don't buy this veggie tray too far in advance.
Vacaville Dried Fruit and Nut Board
The Vacaville Dried Fruit and Nut Board wins the award of the prettiest party platter. It's a newer addition in many Costco locations and comes with dried fruits and nuts beautifully displayed on a wooden cutting board. Prices and fruit selection depend on location, but the online store sells the same product served on a wooden tray (rather than a cutting board) for $44.99. The online version weighs 56 ounces and contains cashews, pistachios, and almonds along with dried peaches, mangoes, apples, dates, and more.
The Instagram-worthy spread isn't just for looks, obviously. We're assured that the entire arrangement is fresh and tasty. Plus, it's suitable for vegetarians as well as those trying to eat a nutrient-dense diet. After all, many people bring fried foods or processed snacks to a potluck, so it's nice to switch things up with a simple and wholesome option. What's even better is that this elegant party tray doubles as a hostess gift. The wooden board that serves as a base for this arrangement isn't just packaging, it's a high-quality cutting board. So you won't just be turning up to that party with a food contribution but with a lasting present.
Sushi Platter
Sushi platters are one of the newest party trays to be spotted at Costco. While they're not on the official party platter lineup, they've been seen in Long Island and New Jersey with rumors they'll be hitting even more locations nationwide. One happy shopper posted her finds on TikTok, sharing five size options with different price points, ranging from $13 to $24, which is fairly affordable for sushi as far as we're concerned.
So how does Costco sushi taste? Since Costco has a variety of suppliers, it really depends on location. Vancouver's Costco reportedly has a full-on sushi kitchen, which, according to this TikTok review, sources its seafood from Japan and uses real crab meat. The reviewer says the scallops were "incredibly jumbo, juicy, and fresh" and the salmon "melts like butter in your mouth." Meanwhile, a Long Island shopper posted on Reddit that the sushi was "Fairly decent, the rice was a little dry on one of the rolls. But overall would totally buy again."
Depending on where you live, this item could be one of the best party platter options out there since everyone gets excited to see fresh sushi at a gathering. And these prices offer great bang for your buck. Although it seems it is in the early stages, the introduction of sushi platters is an exciting move on Costco's part. Sushi is an increasingly trendy food, and it shows that Costco is paying attention to consumer tastes and trends.
Assorted Hye Roll Platter
Costco's Chicken and Swiss Pinwheel Platter was many members' go-to for party planning. These sandwich rolls consisted of roasted chicken, tomatoes, cranberry cream cheese, and lettuce. A tray serving 20 to 24 guests cost roughly $33. Sadly, this fan favorite hasn't been spotted in warehouses for quite some time. While many consumers hope for its return, Costco members in the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand still enjoy a similar version of these beloved pinwheels: the Assorted Hye Roll Platter.
The Assorted Hye Roll Platter includes 36 pieces, with flavors varying depending on location. In Australia, you can find pesto chicken, chicken salad, and roasted vegetable rolls, while U.K. shoppers can choose from chicken Caesar without bacon, Sriracha chicken, and vegetarian hummus wraps.
In international locations, these rolls are part of Costco's party platter lineup and require advance ordering. So if you're traveling abroad, grab one of these assorted roll trays for your family gathering or picnic. But if you're staying stateside (or this platter is unavailable at your location), some resourceful shoppers have found success by making special requests. As one consumer shared on Reddit, "I ordered the roll-ups. I just filled out a sheet and requested them and said I understand if they can't fulfill my request and I had a backup plan. They filled it without issue."
Fruit, Meat, and Cheese Platter
Are you looking for a charcuterie board at Costco? This next option doesn't quite constitute a charcuterie tray on its own, but can easily be paired with crackers for a more complete appetizer. The fruit, meat, and cheese platter can be found in Costco's ready-made section and costs an estimated $4.99 a pound. Sizes vary, but the cost tends to total roughly $18. However, this platter is also part of Costco's official party platter lineup, which you can pre-order by filling out the form near the deli. The party platter version is larger, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and costing just under $40.
Regardless of which sized platter you get, you'll be greeted with red and green grapes, Gouda and cheddar cheese, and salami. The fresh sweet fruit provides a nice contrast to the rich savory elements. Ultimately, this platter is an easy way to please all palates. For those seeking a meat-free option, Costco also offers a vegetarian version. The fruit and cheese platter swaps the salami for fresh strawberries, creating a lighter platter that still delivers on presentation and taste.
Tuxedo Cake
Most items on our list are finger foods that don't require cutlery or cleanup. Costco's tuxedo cake is another story. It can get a bit messy and will require serving plates and forks. However, it has so many positive shout-outs online that we had to include it. According to many reviews, it lives up to all the hype.
It can be challenging to find specific items since Costco's aisles aren't labeled. Luckily, the premade tuxedo cake is in Costco's bakery section and is easy to spot since it's shaped into a perfect rectangle. It's cut with absolute precision, and the visible layers are immediately mouthwatering. You get layers of moist chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, and a white cheesecake-like cream dotted with brownie chunks. The whole thing is topped by a rich chocolate ganache. Despite having an elegant, professional pastry chef appearance, the cake actually has that satisfying homemade flavor. Because it's heavy on chocolate, we recommend serving it with strawberries or vanilla ice cream to offset the intensity.
The cake costs an estimated $18.99 and serves about 16 people — although you can probably stretch that number a little further. Since this cake is intensely rich, a little bit goes a long way. If you have a larger guest list, cut those slices in half. But fair warning: this desert is likely to disappear faster than you can say bon appétit.
Methodology
To determine Costco's best party platters, we first had to define what party platters were. When seeking out a party tray, we imagine ourselves grabbing something quickly that is premade and ready to serve. It should also be something that is easy to share among a large group, requiring little cutlery, if any. And since Costco switches up its offerings every so often, we made sure these platters were currently available and at an affordable price point.
Costco had many items that fit our party platter criteria, so to determine the best of the best, we pulled from our own experience sampling Costco's food trays. We also researched various online sources to see how shoppers felt about Costco's options. We kept our eye out for positive mentions and factored in flavor, texture, price, and how well it served a large group with varying tastes. We looked at social media sites including Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter along with Reddit forums. We also looked at several reviews on YouTube, CostCuisine, and the Costco Food Database.