The Best Party Platters To Grab At Costco, According To Customers

We've all been there. A party is quickly approaching, but you've had no time to prep. Your fridge is disappointingly bare, but showing up empty-handed would be poor etiquette. Do you grab that big bag of potato chips from the cupboard? Or rustle together a sad charcuterie tray from leftovers? We have a better solution: Pick up one of Costco's premade party platters.

Costco has three official party platters. While they're all great, we're not limiting ourselves to these options. After all, Costco has plenty of food trays that function similarly to party platters even if they don't have the title. So what exactly do we consider party platters? We define them as ready-to-serve food items you can grab off store shelves and present with pride. These foods require zero prep. Just pop open the lid, arrange them on a nice plate (if desired), and voila! Your platter is immediately appetizing, and fellow guests will assume you have your act together. Little do they know it only took a quick stop at Costco.

Costco has something for every occasion, whether a game day gathering or a fancy holiday soirée. We're talking scrumptious seafood, crowd-pleasing charcuterie, and mouthwatering desserts. But of course, our list only includes the best of the best. So if you want to save yourself time and money, keep reading. We'll detail each party tray so you can find the ideal option for you.