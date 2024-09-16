Does Costco Sell Charcuterie Boards?
Costco inspires shopping hacks and offbeat food trends, but it's no stranger to following trends as well. In recent years, charcuterie boards — due to their customizable nature — have taken the internet by storm. Marching along with the charge of the charcuterie board, in December 2023, Costco debuted its Fruit, Meat & Cheese Party Platter. The full platter is priced at $39.99 and advertised to serve 18 to 24 people — serves bunches of red and green grapes, chunks of gouda and cheddar, and slices of salami and soppressata. Presented on a plastic tray, it weighs 6.9 pounds altogether. Customers looking to pre-order or purchase Costco's party platter reminiscent of a charcuterie board must do so in-store.
By definition alone, Costco does sell a charcuterie board, but its meat and cheese platter does not quite reach the level of true, artisanal charcuterie. However, it can serve as a solid springboard to land customers on their own optimal version.
How to elevate Costco's party platter
Typically, an array of meats, cheeses, and other accompaniments like fruit, jam, and bread compose a charcuterie board. So, including additional ingredients to complement Costco's prepackaged meats and cheeses (see the half platter above) can revamp the tasting experience.
Providing a variety of accompaniment options allows eaters to diversify each pick from the board. Take a stop at the bakery to purchase a Costco-brand baguette — bread is a simple yet tasty vessel to house the other components on the platter. Spread Kirkland's strawberry jam atop the bread to bring in sweet notes that pair well with the salty cheese and cured meats, making the depths of flavor more dynamic.
Another part of the charcuterie allure is the ability to craft something that serves as both food and decoration. Consider replacing Costco's plastic tray with a wooden cutting board or serving platter. Sprinkle other fruit options, such as dried apricots and sprigs of fresh rosemary to bring in more flavor and color.