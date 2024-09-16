Does Costco Sell Charcuterie Boards?

Costco inspires shopping hacks and offbeat food trends, but it's no stranger to following trends as well. In recent years, charcuterie boards — due to their customizable nature — have taken the internet by storm. Marching along with the charge of the charcuterie board, in December 2023, Costco debuted its Fruit, Meat & Cheese Party Platter. The full platter is priced at $39.99 and advertised to serve 18 to 24 people — serves bunches of red and green grapes, chunks of gouda and cheddar, and slices of salami and soppressata. Presented on a plastic tray, it weighs 6.9 pounds altogether. Customers looking to pre-order or purchase Costco's party platter reminiscent of a charcuterie board must do so in-store.

By definition alone, Costco does sell a charcuterie board, but its meat and cheese platter does not quite reach the level of true, artisanal charcuterie. However, it can serve as a solid springboard to land customers on their own optimal version.