Is Shrimp Cocktail Served Raw?

Shrimp cocktail's a classic for a reason. That's because pairing plump, ice-cold shrimp with a bracingly refreshing tomato and horseradish-based sauce seems to make perfect sense. But some of you novices out there who're brand-new to cooking might wonder if the shrimp in shrimp cocktail is something that's served raw. (Don't worry, asking these types of questions is perfectly good!)

The answer is no — the shrimp in shrimp cocktail is always cooked, and always should be. For maximum convenience, you can buy the pre-cooked and frozen stuff (I get the giant cost-efficient bag from Costco) — but for those who want to do it themselves, the shrimp in shrimp cocktail should always be cooked before it's served. Shrimp is a type of seafood that's only served raw under certain circumstances, and that's due to the normal safety concerns surrounding any raw seafood. Just like with any other food, it's to prevent you from getting sick.