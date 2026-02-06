The Costco Frozen Meal That Customers Should Grab Every Time

If you've never cooked Costco's Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna before, you might be thinking there's not much to it. After all, just toss it in the oven and set a timer, right? While that's possible, lasagna lovers on Reddit say there's more to it than that to ensure you're getting the best lasagna experience. In another r/Costco thread, a user recommends planning your timing if you're cooking multiple lasagnas for a party or similar event, and adding a secret ingredient to finish the job: "more cheese, please!" While the user is a big fan of the lasagna, they recommend a little extra mozzarella to take it to the next level if you're a cheese lover.

Once you've prepared your lasagna (with or without extra mozzarella), it's time to serve up. Lasagna is a famous one-dish meal, so all you'll need is plates and, if you like, a side salad. When it comes to pairing drinks with your lasagna, Costco's excellent-value wine section can offer a luxury pinot noir at a bargain price, and the red wine will complement the meaty lasagna well. If you're not looking to drink alcohol, Costco also sells fruit-flavored San Pellegrino for a sparkling Italian soft drink.