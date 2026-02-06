The Costco Frozen Meal That Customers Should Grab Every Time
A trip to Costco is a great time to stock up on everything from essentials, like toilet paper and olive oil, to the famously affordable luxuries of its Kirkland Signature items. But Costco aficionados know the store deserves accolades for its pre-made food options, including bakery items, the famous party platters, and, of course, frozen meals. While you may already have a frozen favorite at Costco, don't sleep on the Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna. Critics at The Takeout ranked the dish among Costco's best Italian items based on customer reviews. Meanwhile, on the r/Costco subReddit, one user raved that the lasagna is "amazing honestly," and called it a "Great deal and taste[s] almost homemade."
It's not just Reddit where Costco shoppers have good things to say about the frozen lasagna. In a Facebook group for Costco fans in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, one user claims, "This lasagna is wonderful- I usually don't like frozen lasagna, BUT Costco/s is a game changer." It's also much easier to prepare than making lasagna from scratch, and given that a double pack weighs a whopping three pounds, it makes a hearty meal that can leave you with great leftovers.
Advice to ensure your Kirkland Signature frozen lasagna makes a perfect meal
If you've never cooked Costco's Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna before, you might be thinking there's not much to it. After all, just toss it in the oven and set a timer, right? While that's possible, lasagna lovers on Reddit say there's more to it than that to ensure you're getting the best lasagna experience. In another r/Costco thread, a user recommends planning your timing if you're cooking multiple lasagnas for a party or similar event, and adding a secret ingredient to finish the job: "more cheese, please!" While the user is a big fan of the lasagna, they recommend a little extra mozzarella to take it to the next level if you're a cheese lover.
Once you've prepared your lasagna (with or without extra mozzarella), it's time to serve up. Lasagna is a famous one-dish meal, so all you'll need is plates and, if you like, a side salad. When it comes to pairing drinks with your lasagna, Costco's excellent-value wine section can offer a luxury pinot noir at a bargain price, and the red wine will complement the meaty lasagna well. If you're not looking to drink alcohol, Costco also sells fruit-flavored San Pellegrino for a sparkling Italian soft drink.