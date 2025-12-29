Costco Italian Items Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Succulent lobster wrapped in delicate pasta sounds like the kind of restaurant meal that's a bear to recreate at home, unless you can find a quality premade option that you just boil and serve. While Costco sells a version of that, unfortunately for Costco shoppers, Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli falls short of expectations. Not only does the item have a three-star rating on Costco's website, where customers say they are "disappointed in this product" due to it having "no actual pieces of lobster and only a mild lobster flavor," but the reviews are even worse on Reddit.

"The flavor was ok, but the filling was more of a cheesy pasta paste. Will probably push myself to finish so I don't waste food, but wasn't that good in my opinion," wrote a Reddit user, with more chiming in to agree. "Maybe 1 in 3 has a little shredded piece of lobster inside," one said, with another writing that they purchased the product for a "birthday meal" but after trying the ravioli, they felt they were "junk" and threw them away.

The $15 product comes in a two-pack, allowing customers to make 13 ounces of the refrigerated ravioli at a time for a little over $1 an ounce. Rana also makes a refrigerated Maine lobster ravioli with similar ingredients that it sells in 8-ounce packages at other supermarket chains where you can find it for as low as $0.62 an ounce, allowing you to try Rana's lobster ravioli without committing to Costco's bulk sizes.