10 Complicated Italian Dishes Not Worth Making At Home, According To Chefs

For the average home cook, making Italian on a weeknight might include boiling a pot of water with salt, tossing in some boxed spaghetti, and then smothering the cooked pasta in a jar of marinara. That kind of meal definitely does have its appeal, food snob or no; the meal's simplicity, convenience, budget-friendliness, and, for some, nostalgia factor, all work in its favor. However, if we're talking authentic Italian cuisine, a box of Barilla and a jar of Prego are a long way off.

Luckily, if you have more time on your hands, plus a little patience, there are plenty of traditional Italian dishes you can make at home. A nice lasagna recipe is something every home cook should have in their repertoire, alongside a great from-scratch meatball. Even if you want to get fancy, risotto is probably a lot simpler and more accessible to home cooks than you might think, if you've never made it before.

That said, not every single authentic Italian dish is going to be accessible for the average home cook. We spoke with a handful of chefs who know their way around Italian cuisine to get the inside info on the most complicated Italian dishes that aren't worth making at home, whether due to difficulty, amount of ingredients required, cost for ingredients, or any other issue. Here's what they had to say.