Don't let the lack of a traditional cutter stop you from achieving your ravioli dreams. A little improvisation can turn pasta night into an adventure. Cookie cutters let you press and shape ravioli with ease, even if this isn't the job they were designed for. The sharp edges create neat shapes while sealing the dough, leaving you with Insta-worthy pasta.

If cookie cutters aren't your style, don't worry — your kitchen is full of unexpected ravioli-cutting tools. One of the easiest options is a drinking glass. Just press the rim into your dough to create perfectly round ravioli, much like making biscuits. Prefer something smaller? A shot glass works great for mini ravioli. Bonus points if you're hosting a fancy dinner party and need bite-sized pasta.

For (boring) square ravioli, a sharp knife or a pizza cutter does the trick. Just press down firmly to cut clean edges. Don't worry about them being perfectly symmetrical — homemade pasta is supposed to look rustic, not like it came off a conveyor belt.

But, I prefer the cookie-cutter method. It's a great way to get the kids involved and let them pick out cookie cutters in their favorite shapes. You could make heart-shaped ravioli for Valentine's Day, or dino-shaped pasta for those who insist their ravioli swims in lava sauce (I recommend slicing in a hard-boiled egg as a meteor). It's a fun pasta game-changer, perfect for families and really, anyone who likes to get creative with food.