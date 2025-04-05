Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Pasta Dish Is A Tried And True Classic

Anthony Bourdain was scathing when he unloaded on food and food trends he couldn't stand, and he was just as unrestrained in publicly heaping praise on those he liked. So we know the popular fast food chain that Anthony Bourdain truly loved, and that he was a fan of negronis. When it came to pasta, the late celebrity chef was also effusive about his favorite, the iconic Roman dish cacio e pepe.

Closest to Bourdain's heart in particular was the cacio e pepe at Rome's Ristorante Roma Sparita, where it comes served in a Parmigiano Reggiano cheese bowl. When he ate it on the 2010 "Rome" episode of his Travel Channel show, "No Reservations," he said it "could be the greatest thing in the history of the world." He spoke about things from his life he'd give up for it, including his first sexual experience, and refused to divulge its name so it wouldn't be overrun by hordes of tourists. The restaurant was eventually revealed, and Roma Sparita now has the video clip of his visit posted on its website.

Cacio e pepe, which means cheese and pepper in Roman dialect, inspires such devotion with just four traditional ingredients: pasta, pasta water, freshly-ground black pepper, and Pecorino Romano cheese. But the dish that is sometimes called Italy's version of mac and cheese is deceptively simple. The minimal ingredients combine into a luscious, savory dish with punches of bold flavor from the sharp, salty cheese and pungent black pepper, and the cheese emulsifying into a silky, creamy sauce.