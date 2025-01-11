Choose Better Store-Bought Pasta With An Easy Visual Test

Pasta is one of the best items to have stocked up in your pantry for a night when you're not sure what to make for dinner. It's perfect with a simple sauce, some veggies mixed in, or with the protein of your choice. The options are truly limitless, which helps explain why there are so many pasta recipes that never get old.

But before you even get to the point of debating what type of pasta to make at home, there's one very simple but important trick you can use at the grocery store to determine which are the best quality pastas to buy. All you have to do is look at the texture of the noodles. If they have a rough and porous look to them (as opposed to a smooth texture), they're going to give you a much more delicious final product. Pasta with rough edges is likely "bronze cut," meaning it was purposefully made with that textured exterior to help it grab onto sauce better. The texture also helps the noodles not slip off your fork, and helps create another layer to every bite, no matter the recipe.