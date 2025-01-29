The Popular Fast Food Chain Anthony Bourdain Truly Loved
Anthony Bourdain may have tried to keep his taboo admiration for Popeyes mac and cheese under the radar, but the late chef had no shame in broadcasting his love for another fast food chain: In-N-Out. In a video interview with Eater, Bourdain — a chef renowned for his worldly palette — said his favorite restaurant in Los Angeles was In-N-Out. When he traveled to Los Angeles, he bookended each trip with a meal from the California-favorite fast food joint. He said he always grabbed their Animal Style burger when he arrived at the Los Angeles airport and on his way out of the city. In-N-Out's Animal Style burger comes from its widely popular secret menu — it features a mustard-grilled patty with lettuce, grilled onions, pickles, and a signature spread.
Before taking a bite from the double-stacked burger, Bourdain considered the sandwich and explained why its specifically crafted qualities made for a fantastic burger. "There are many forces at play with a properly made burger," he said. "You gotta have a decent bun... to start with. Bun selection — very important. Good quality meat, also." He then commented on the toppings, noting that non-limp greens are ideal. In terms of the cheese, Bourdain said he prefers a substance that resembles cheese over real cheese. "This is like a ballistic missile — perfectly designed delivery system," he said. (Julia Child was also known to be a fan of the chain.)
Worldwide culinary journalist or fast food fanatic?
The worldwide culture and cuisine reporter was a lot more down to earth than he might seem on paper. Yes, the chef traveled and ate around the globe as a career, but he did so to understand the world from an acute angle by interacting with micro populations and communities. Perhaps trying to understand Bourdain posthumously seems like a futile effort, but his trips to Los Angeles shed light on his personality at large.
When traveling to the California celebrity hotspot, Bourdain typically lodged at the Chateau Marmont, an A-list-favorite hotel in Hollywood. But when he'd return to the Chateau at night, he would often bring a greasy bag of In-N-Out for dinner, he told Eater. Bourdain's unabashed adoration for fast food and five-star hotels suggests a broader aspect of his personality — the chef was one who sought to appreciate things from all perspectives.