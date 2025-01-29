The Popular Fast Food Chain Anthony Bourdain Truly Loved

Anthony Bourdain may have tried to keep his taboo admiration for Popeyes mac and cheese under the radar, but the late chef had no shame in broadcasting his love for another fast food chain: In-N-Out. In a video interview with Eater, Bourdain — a chef renowned for his worldly palette — said his favorite restaurant in Los Angeles was In-N-Out. When he traveled to Los Angeles, he bookended each trip with a meal from the California-favorite fast food joint. He said he always grabbed their Animal Style burger when he arrived at the Los Angeles airport and on his way out of the city. In-N-Out's Animal Style burger comes from its widely popular secret menu — it features a mustard-grilled patty with lettuce, grilled onions, pickles, and a signature spread.

Before taking a bite from the double-stacked burger, Bourdain considered the sandwich and explained why its specifically crafted qualities made for a fantastic burger. "There are many forces at play with a properly made burger," he said. "You gotta have a decent bun... to start with. Bun selection — very important. Good quality meat, also." He then commented on the toppings, noting that non-limp greens are ideal. In terms of the cheese, Bourdain said he prefers a substance that resembles cheese over real cheese. "This is like a ballistic missile — perfectly designed delivery system," he said. (Julia Child was also known to be a fan of the chain.)