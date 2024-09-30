The Fast Food Favorite Anthony Bourdain Would Order In Disguise

Anthony Bourdain had eyes for Popeyes. Amid a broadcasted life of fine food and cultural exploration, Bourdain secretly loved Popeyes mac and cheese. In an interview with The Boston Globe, the late renowned chef, world traveler, and television host said he used "sneak in [Popeyes] with a hoodie on late and night," — all for a helping of their warm mac and cheese (via Eater). Popeyes mac and cheese is one of their most famous sides, a luscious and creamy taste that balances out its crisp, deep-fried chicken. Despite Bourdain's attempts to go incognito, he said, fans of his would still spot him.

After trying to pursue his affection for fast-food mac and cheese in secret, he revealed his hidden admiration to "People." Bourdain said that some mornings, he would be overcome with cravings for the mac and cheese. At times, the craving was so strong that he would sneakily purchase mac and cheese from Kentucky Fried Chicken instead if it came down to it.