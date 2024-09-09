The Popular Fast Food Chain That Julia Child Truly Loved
Celebrity chefs aren't typically known for their love of fast-food chains. But Julia Child, a near universally-beloved culinary icon and arguably America's most influential celebrity chef, took a more positive approach to the culinary tradition of burgers, fries, and drive-thrus. Specifically, she was a devoted fan of In-N-Out, California's original drive-thru restaurant. Child didn't just appreciate the occasional In-N-Out burger -– she truly loved the franchise, to the extent that she was kind of obsessive about it.
Child once admitted (or bragged, depending on your perspective) that she knew every In-N-Out location on the over 300-mile stretch between San Francisco and Santa Barbara, and according to friends, an In-N-Out burger would often be her first meal upon arriving in California. It might seem surprising that the woman who inspired so many Americans to spend hours making boeuf bourguignon also loved a humble fast food burger. However, upon further consideration, it makes total sense that Child would be a devoted In-N-Out fan.
Why Julia Child loved In-N-Out
She might have attended Le Cordon Bleu and spent decades expounding the virtues of fancy French cuisine, but Julia Child was a Californian at heart. She was born and raised in the Golden State and spent many years there over her lifetime. So it's only fitting that she would love California's favorite fast food chain.
Child might also have loved In-N-Out's straightforward approach to fast food. The menu is famously succinct, with no unnecessary frills or extraneous menu items distracting from the juicy burgers, crispy fries, and creamy shakes. This helps keep prices low and quality high, and has earned In-N-Out a reputation as one of the fast food chains with the highest quality burgers. Unsurprisingly, Child wasn't alone among celebrity chefs in her appreciation of In-N-Out — Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller have also publicly expressed their love for the burger chain.
Additionally, In-N-Out has offered grilled onions on its Animal-style burgers since 1961, with the option to enjoy regular, chopped, or grilled onions on any of its burgers. Considering that Child once added three layers of onions to her perfect burger, it's safe to say she probably appreciated this choice. One can only guess what she would have thought of the onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman.
Why we love that Julia Child loved In-N-Out
A juicy In-N-Out burger wasn't Julia Child's only relatable pleasure. She was a fan of burgers in general, and once showed audiences how to prepare a three-course dinner of oysters on the half-shell, hamburgers, and Crepes Flambees. She also enjoyed a good tuna salad sandwich and was known to serve goldfish crackers as an appetizer at Thanksgiving. Perhaps most surprisingly, Child apparently appreciated the legendary taste of a Costco food court hot dog. It's been said that she loved Costco hot dogs as much as French cuisine, and she would order one every time she visited the wholesale store.
Many celebrity chefs would never dare to admit that they enjoyed Costco hot dogs or fast food hamburgers, but that's why Julia Child is such a legend. From publishing her first cookbook at age 49 to being one of the first women to host a televised cooking show, Child spent her culinary career defying expectations and breaking barriers. It's only natural that she would be loud and proud about her love for In-N-Out, and we love her all the more for it.