The Popular Fast Food Chain That Julia Child Truly Loved

She might have attended Le Cordon Bleu and spent decades expounding the virtues of fancy French cuisine, but Julia Child was a Californian at heart. She was born and raised in the Golden State and spent many years there over her lifetime. So it's only fitting that she would love California's favorite fast food chain.

Child might also have loved In-N-Out's straightforward approach to fast food. The menu is famously succinct, with no unnecessary frills or extraneous menu items distracting from the juicy burgers, crispy fries, and creamy shakes. This helps keep prices low and quality high, and has earned In-N-Out a reputation as one of the fast food chains with the highest quality burgers. Unsurprisingly, Child wasn't alone among celebrity chefs in her appreciation of In-N-Out — Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller have also publicly expressed their love for the burger chain.

Additionally, In-N-Out has offered grilled onions on its Animal-style burgers since 1961, with the option to enjoy regular, chopped, or grilled onions on any of its burgers. Considering that Child once added three layers of onions to her perfect burger, it's safe to say she probably appreciated this choice. One can only guess what she would have thought of the onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman.

