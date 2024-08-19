The Flying Dutchman's New Grilled Onion Bun Adds A Flavor Kick Over The Original
These days a lot of restaurants seem to have a "secret" menu. You know, that extra menu that isn't published anywhere but all the patrons know about it. And if there's one "secret" menu that seems to be the worst kept secret on the west coast, it's In-N-Out's. The fast food shop's "secret" menu includes everything from the 4x4 and Animal Style burgers to getting its horrible fries "well done." You can even combine all three of its milkshakes into a Neapolitan version if you just can't decide between strawberry or chocolate.
But if you're an Atkins fan or a total purist and only want meat and cheese, then you probably know all about In-N-Out's popular Flying Dutchman. While it's a decent option, I always thought it was missing something. Evidently I wasn't alone because this classic just got an upgrade that's taken TikTok by storm: The onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman. Since I'm a huge fast food fan and love a good Double Double, I had to see what all the fuss was about. So, on a recent afternoon my son and I braved the long lines and decided to do a taste test so you don't have to. Read on to see if the hype is legit or if that's all it is: hype.
What is the Flying Dutchman?
If you're like me and prefer your cheeseburger with a bun and every possible fixing you can imagine, you may not know what the Flying Dutchman is. It's a simple burger that comes without any of the classic additions one thinks of when ordering a burger and fries. There's no bun, no lettuce, or tomato. There isn't even any of In-N-Out's special Thousand Island Dressing. All you get is two burgers sandwiching two slices of melted American cheese.
The onion-wrapped version is exactly what you think it is: The Flying Dutchman with two thick slices of grilled onions acting as the bun. Even though both versions are quick and easy lunch options, they may not fill you up. So, if you're looking for a little more, but want to stay away from those pesky carbs, just order the Flying Dutchman "Animal Style" which will get you the two beef patties and two slices of American cheese with chopped onions, pickles, and In-N-Out's special sauce to drizzle on top.
How nutritious is the Flying Dutchman?
When it comes to fast food, one doesn't necessarily think of nutrition, but since most menus (In-N-Out included) seem to come with the calorie count of each and every item listed, I was curious how the Flying Dutchman ranked. After doing a little research, I discovered losing that bun and all the extra trimmings really does cut down on the calories. According to In-N-Out's website, a regular Double Double with onion clocks in at whopping 610 calories (without it's only 600) with 300 of those calories dedicated just to fat. Considering you're really only supposed to consume between 1500 and 2000 calories a day, that's a huge chunk on just one item. Add fries and a shake and you've practically shot your whole load on just one meal.
But if you order a Flying Dutchman, the calories come to a much healthier 380. Add the grilled onion "bun" and you're only adding 20 more calories for a total of 400. While that still may seem high, there are absolutely no carbs (those pesky sugar molecules of which we all try to eat less) on this sandwich and you still get 30 grams of protein, something all the dietitians will tell you is an essential part of any meal. Sounds like a winning choice to me.
You pay the same price no matter which version you get
Part of the reason I opt for a quick burger and fries over a huge sandwich, is cost. That burger, fries, and shake will almost always be cheaper than that deli sandwich. But even the combo meal prices have gone up in recent years. So, I was concerned that ordering off the menu meant that I'd be paying more. I was happy to discover that wasn't the case.
The Double Double is $5.90, pretty standard for a double cheeseburger with all the trimmings. So, considering I was only getting meat and cheese, I expected the Flying Dutchman to be significantly cheaper. Well, it was cheaper, just not significantly so. The standard Flying Dutchman clocks in at $5.25. While I was surprised this "sandwich" was still over $5, it's worth it since I get two nice-sized patties and a healthy helping of luscious melted cheese.
But if the plain Flying Dutchman was $5.25, how much more would the onion-wrapped version be? After all, I'm getting two nicely grilled thick-cut onion slices in which to wrap my double cheeseburger. I figured I'd be paying at least an extra 50 cents for the privilege of getting my burger wrapped. But to my joyous surprise, there was no extra cost. The onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman is still only $5.25. So, no matter which way you go you're getting a deal.
Taste Test: Original Flying Dutchman
When I first received my Flying Dutchman I wondered how in the world I was going to eat it. There it sat, napkins soaking up all the grease dripping from the burger and cheese. All I could think about was the grease dripping down my fingers, hands, and arms as soon as I picked it up. Even with the napkin I used to hold the burger, grease still coated my fingers and hands. But the messiness of this burger stopped being an issue as soon as I took my first bite.
That bite was met with a dry, well done burger that didn't just drip grease, it also dripped gooey, melted American cheese. I keep seeing TikTok hacks for a healthier version where people order the Flying Dutchman without the cheese but I have no idea why you'd do that. Sure, it may just be 200 calories, but those two slices of cheese make this burger. That extra slice not only adds an extra layer of gooey lusciousness, it hides the dryness of the burger. Plus, is more melted cheese ever a bad thing? I think not. Don't get me wrong, the classic Flying Dutchman is a fine bite that will satisfy one's hunger, but it was pretty hard to get beyond that dry patty. As a matter of fact, after one bite of the Onion-Wrapped version I never even finished the original.
Taste Test: Onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman
After taking a couple bites of the classic Dutchman, I was nervous about the new Onion-wrapped version because I knew I'd have the same base but now I'd have a greasy onion to go with it. Still, I love grilled onions, so I hoped that this would be the better burger — I was right! Not only did the onion add a nice texture to the burger as a whole, the flavor was awesome! Now, I'm not a fan of adding raw onion to a burger, as they're just too strong for my liking and tend to mask the flavors of burger itself. But by grilling the onion, you mellow out the raw onion's harshness while adding a delightful sweet, smokiness that enhances anything it touches, including In-N-Out's Flying Dutchman.
What I especially liked about these grilled onions was that they weren't grilled into a limp mess that could slide off the burger. These onions were grilled just enough to take away their bite but still have a delectable sweetness that melds beautifully with the savoriness of the melted cheese and beef. There was even a slight crunch which added a nice, much needed texture to this "sandwich." Don't get me wrong, this onion-wrapped version is still a messy endeavor, but it's an endeavor on which I happily chomped until there was nothing left.
The Verdict: Always add grilled onions
After tasting both Dutchmen, the Onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman was, without a doubt, the clear winner. While both burgers are sloppy enterprises that force you to keep the napkins close, when it comes to flavor, that grilled onion turns a mediocre secret menu option into a serious winner. It not only adds texture and flavor, it actually manages to hide the dryness of those two well-done patties. Yes, I still prefer my burgers with all the fixings, but if you're looking for a healthier option and don't mind a little grease, those two slices of grilled onions are definitely the way to go.
Even though flavor is the most important thing to me when ordering lunch or dinner at a fast food joint, it's not the only thing. Price comes into play as well. I mean, why do people go to In-N-Out? Because it's cheap, fast, and they make a damn great burger. But when most fast food places add a nickel or dime for every single extra topping or sauce, I was thrilled to discover that not one red cent was added for that yummy grilled onion. So, if you've been waiting to try the viral Onion-Wrapped Flying Dutchman, wait no more. Go out, grab it, and make your own TikTok video about it. You won't be sorry.