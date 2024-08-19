The Flying Dutchman's New Grilled Onion Bun Adds A Flavor Kick Over The Original

These days a lot of restaurants seem to have a "secret" menu. You know, that extra menu that isn't published anywhere but all the patrons know about it. And if there's one "secret" menu that seems to be the worst kept secret on the west coast, it's In-N-Out's. The fast food shop's "secret" menu includes everything from the 4x4 and Animal Style burgers to getting its horrible fries "well done." You can even combine all three of its milkshakes into a Neapolitan version if you just can't decide between strawberry or chocolate.

But if you're an Atkins fan or a total purist and only want meat and cheese, then you probably know all about In-N-Out's popular Flying Dutchman. While it's a decent option, I always thought it was missing something. Evidently I wasn't alone because this classic just got an upgrade that's taken TikTok by storm: The onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman. Since I'm a huge fast food fan and love a good Double Double, I had to see what all the fuss was about. So, on a recent afternoon my son and I braved the long lines and decided to do a taste test so you don't have to. Read on to see if the hype is legit or if that's all it is: hype.