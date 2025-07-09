15 Dishes Professional Chefs Love To Order At Restaurants
You're seated at a new-to-you restaurant. You're looking at the menu. You just can't decide what you want to order. You could ask the server for their recommendation, or you could just opt for the special. But you really want to order the best menu item possible, the meal that's going to be most likely to please your palate. After all, every foodie has had their fair share of restaurant meals that absolutely weren't worth the bill, meals you could've probably made yourself at home, but better and cheaper. You want a safe but stellar choice.
The next time you're faced with this decision, opt for the pros' go-to orders. We asked professional chefs from a variety of backgrounds and cuisines what they prefer to order when they go out to a restaurant. Some provided very specific dishes that they always get if they see it on a menu, while others provided more general recommendations that ensure you can follow their lead, no matter where you're dining. Here are 15 dishes professional chefs love to order at restaurants.
Burgers
Oakland's chef Rene Johnson, owner of BlackBerry Soul Catering, did not waste any time or hold back in regaling us with what she called her burger love story. "When I go out, one of my favorite things to order is a big, fat, juicy burger that makes me forget my manners," she told us. "I want layers, baby: crispy fresh lettuce, a thick slice of tomato, and onions — red or yellow. I don't discriminate because they both bring the flavor. Slather on that extra mayo (don't side-eye me), hit it with just the right amount of mustard, and here's where I lose people ... I skip the cheese. Yep, no cheese. Judge me if you want. And then — oh yes — top all that with a medium-cooked beef patty, with a little bit of pink in the middle, so when I take a bite, the juice can drip out."
It's enough to make your mouth water and, even though there are some pretty good chain burgers out there, you're probably not going to find a burger that's as big, fat, and juicy as all that tucked inside a paper wrapper. If you don't want to make the trek to a finer burger establishment, then, you're going to need to do the hard work yourself. Don't worry. If you pick the right beef for your burger, and take care to keep your burger juicy, you'll do just fine.
Seasonal specials
Time and again, chefs told us that they always go for the seasonal special. You know the one. It's the dish on the menu that uses up the fresh, local asparagus in the spring, the first plump tomatoes of June, or the very first ears of corn in July. It's here this week but probably not the next.
"My eye is always on the seasonal specials," chef Megan Keno of Fox's "Next Level Chef" and author of "Cast Iron Gourmet: From Kitchen to Table, Made with Love," told us. "Whether it's beautiful fish freshly caught from local waters, or a locally raised beef from a rancher, I love focusing on what is local and in season."
Plus, even if a special isn't seasonal, it may just be more creative than you were expecting. "Specials are usually ideas from line cooks and sous chefs and I like to see what the younger guys are up to," Jon Davis, head chef at City Grocery in Oxford, Mississippi, told us. "I've been blown away by specials I've had over the years."
Chicken
The chicken? Really? While poultry may be the go-to for the picky eaters in your crew, it's also a go-to for several chefs, because it turns out that chicken is actually a very revealing dish.
Chef Suhum Jang, co-owner and managing partner of Hortus NYC, explained why: "It's a good way to see how chefs can get creative with a simple ingredient. Chicken breast is often seen as basic, but that's what makes it interesting; it's not easy to cook well, and getting it tender and flavorful takes real skill."
Chef Clifton Dickerson of the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts similarly noted that chicken is a simple dish that's difficult to execute perfectly, and ordering such a dish will tell you everything you need to know about a kitchen. "A perfectly roasted chicken with crispy skin and juicy meat? That's my go-to," Dickerson told us. "It's humble, but when it's done right, it's a masterclass in technique and timing."
Pork belly
Pork belly has been having a moment for a while now. It's seemed to crop up everywhere on restaurant menus, from your local upscale-but-still-casual spot that might be putting it atop macaroni and cheese or serving it inside a taco shell, to fine-dining restaurants. If you've yet to try this beloved ingredient, though, chef Luke Shaffer, an instructor at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, would advise you do so.
"Anytime I see pork belly on a menu, I order it," Shaffer said. "Pork belly is an item that you don't put on the menu unless you know what you're doing and have confidence in your methods. It takes a lot of work to do pork belly right, so I relish enjoying the fruit of someone else's labor."
Not afraid of a little additional labor yourself, and want to try cooking some pork belly on your own at home? Try one of these pork recipes that will solve dinner.
Chef signatures
Maybe it's a sign of confidence in their peers, but, over and over, chefs reported that they typically always order a chef's or restaurant's signature item. As the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts' chef Christopher Diehl said, "if someone has gone to all the hard work" to get that signature item out into the world, he wants to taste what they're truly passionate about. Chef Susan Yurish, also an instructor at the school, agreed, often choosing "items that are unique and show off a restaurant's specialties."
Likewise, chef Justin Robinson, who goes by "The Rockstar Chef" on social media and whom you might recognize from Food Network's "Iron Chef Showdown" or Fox's "MasterChef", said much the same: "I always order the house specialty or whatever the chef is most proud of. You can taste the passion when a kitchen puts its soul into a dish they're known for. It's the best way to experience the heart of their concept."
So, the next time you're in doubt, trust that the chef knows what they're doing. Nothing on the menu standing out as a chef or restaurant specialty? Consider the restaurant's focus, which will at least tell you what to avoid. If it's an Irish pub, for example, you're probably not going to want to order the fish tacos.
Raw dishes
A fair number of chefs also pointed to a range of raw dishes as their go-to orders when dining out. Chef William Eick of Matsu included beef tartare (which you can make safely at home, too) among his list of favorite menu items. Chef Staci Miller of The Victorian at Hill Street said a "well-executed crudo" is always an easy choice, and Chaz Lindsay, owner and executive chef of Pulito Osteria and Rowan's, in Jackson, Mississippi, also gravitates toward "raw and minimally prepared items." Crudos, in particular, came up multiple times when talking to chefs.
So what's the appeal of crudo, which is a broad name that can apply to just about any uncooked dish in a light dressing, whether it's made up of raw meat, seafood, or veggies? As chef Peter He, the head chef at Meili in Brooklyn, noted, a well-executed crudo — "deceptively simple" and ingredient-driven — shows off a chef's technique. "It tells me the kitchen respects their ingredients," he explained.
Duck
It's not just beef tartare that lands a favorite spot in chef William Eick's heart, though. Right alongside it is duck breast. About the two dishes, he said, "I'll order them almost every time. Unless something really unique grabs my attention, those two are hard to beat."
Chef Luke Shaffer also puts duck on a pedestal alongside one other menu item, rabbit, calling himself a sucker for these two specific offerings. "These are all items that I certainly could cook at home for myself (and have), but it's very rare, especially with small kiddos at home," he said. "So, I view them as luxury items that I can enjoy when ordering my own entree."
What exactly goes into cooking duck — even just duck breasts — at home that makes it such a laborious process? For top-tier results, you'll engage in a multi-day affair that requires curing the duck breasts, rendering the fat, pre-cooking the duck, and then finally broiling it in the oven.
Shareable items
Whether you're just ordering some appetizers for the table or you're dining family-style, passing around side dishes from person to person, or munching on tapas throughout the evening, there's just something special about sharing a meal with a date or friends. It makes for a more intimate experience than simply ordering à la carte and dining in a silo.
"I love ordering a variety of dishes to share," said Chaz Lindsay. "It's a great way to explore the menu and makes the meal more enjoyable and personal with those you're dining with."
Need a more specific recommendation? Try one of chef Mawa McQueen's favorites. The James Beard Award nominee, the only Black woman chef-owner in Aspen fine dining, and who's gearing up to open the new Crepe Therapy Café, said she loves starting a meal with "a great dip or cheese board" (don't we all?). "It's a simple luxury that reminds me of home in France," she added.
The simplest dish on the menu
As you've probably guessed by considering a handful of the menu items chefs love to order when dining out — such as crudo and chicken — sometimes, simple truly is better. In fact, for chef Jorge Dionicio, a classically trained edomae sushi chef, competitor in the World Sushi Cup, and now at the helm of Kansha in Manhattan, simplicity is what he looks for first when ordering at a restaurant.
"I always order the simplest dish on the menu like a classic grilled fish, a bowl of ramen, or sashimi if it's a sushi restaurant," Dionicio explained. "I choose simplicity because it reveals everything about the chef. There's no way to hide behind technique or presentation. It's all about flavor, balance, and intention."
In a similar vein, chef Staci Miller added, "I'm drawn to simple, fresh dishes that highlight a star ingredient — something straight from the farmer's or fish market. I love when a plate shows restraint and balance, with just a kiss of heat from fruitier chiles or spices."
Pasta al pomodoro
Simplicity meets pasta in this dish preferred by Alessandro Morrone, executive chef of Donatella in Miami Beach: pasta al pomodoro. "It might seem like a simple dish with just pasta, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and basil — but that's exactly why I appreciate it," he told us. "There's nowhere to hide with something so straightforward. When it's done right with fresh, high-quality ingredients and perfectly balanced flavors, it's a beautiful example of how simplicity can shine. Not many chefs can pull it off well, so when I find a place that does it really stands out."
Just because this dish sounds like simple spaghetti with marinara, though, don't go thinking that's the case. Pasta al pomodoro is its own thing, with pomodoro sauce typically being thicker than marinara sauce, utilizing crushed tomatoes and overall fewer ingredients than what you'll usually find in marinara. (You might also see pasta al pomodoro called pasta al sugo, as sugo refers to just a general tomato sauce.)
Soft shell crabs meunière
Not familiar with this chef favorite? "À la meunière" means "in the style of the miller's wife" in French, which is a big hint that, yes, this is, at least in inspiration, a French dish. Meunière is a French sauce made with brown butter, lemon, and parsley (again, simple is the theme here, even if the dish's name might sound fancy). Given the sauce's versatility, you can find it paired with all sorts of seafood, but very commonly sole, per the French tradition.
The soft shell crabs are less traditional. Regardless, soft shell crabs meunière is made by dredging the crabs in flour, before cooking them in the brown butter and lemon, pouring the same butter and lemon over the crabs before serving.
And for chef David Cingari, executive chef of Cingari Family Markets, it's his absolute "favorite dish" to order when dining out. That said, he has strong feelings about the preparation. "I firmly believe it should always be sautéed, never fried!" he told us.
Prime New York steak
Meat remains a popular option for chefs. "When ordering out, a prime New York steak is a go-to, because commercial kitchens have much better equipment to get that amazing grilled flavor," said chef Eric Dewes of The Shannon Rose Irish Pub. "I also love to order pretty much anything braised. Yes, I can certainly make a braised meat at my house, but who has time for that with a chef's schedule?"
While grilling a steak comes with its pitfalls, including not having the right equipment or tools to get the job done right (or at least not to restaurant-quality standards), braising is easy enough for even novice home cooks to try — so long as you're not on that hectic chef's time. Braising is a simple but time-consuming process. A buttermilk-braised pork shoulder can easily take up to four hours, while braising lamb shanks will take you just about the same number. To try the cooking method — which is just browning whatever you're braising before allowing it to cook in some liquid over a longer time period — in a crunch, try braising some vegetables instead.
Tasting menus
You're not going to find a tasting menu at every single restaurant, but when you come across one, you might just want to order this option. Doing so comes with one big perk for the indecisive foodie: After you've decided to order the tasting menu, you're done making decisions. The chef has already decided every other experience in the meal for you.
"If the restaurant offers a chef's tasting menu, I almost always choose it, because it usually showcases the season's best ingredients and expresses the chef's philosophy most clearly," chef Yuu Shimano of Restaurant Yuu in Brooklyn told us. "And if there is a wine pairing available, I make a point to enjoy that as well."
Looking to splurge? Try America's priciest Michelin-starred tasting menu, which is focused on one specific type of food: caviar. The 11-course caviar Grand Tasting menu is $975 per person and can be found at New York City's Caviar Russe.
Grilled or wood-fired meats
Sure, you could break out the grill or smoker at home, but why not let someone else do the hard work for you? After all, there are so many mistakes a home cook could make trying to grill something slightly finicky, like a steak or even chicken. You'll be in good company if you head out to a great restaurant for your grilled favorites.
Chef Lisa Rivera of The Victorian at Hill Street said that she's always drawn to grilled red meats on a menu. "There's something about a perfectly cooked cut," she explained. She even recommends a particular menu item at a restaurant in San Diego, Lion's Share – the elk, served medium to medium-rare and which she describes as expertly prepared. "It was thoughtful, bold, and satisfying," she said.
Chef Justin Robinson also said he keeps an eye out for grilled or wood-fired items on a menu. He considers himself a chef that "lives by the smoke and flame," he explained, so he likes to see how other chefs "handle open-fire cooking" when dining out.