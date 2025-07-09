We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You're seated at a new-to-you restaurant. You're looking at the menu. You just can't decide what you want to order. You could ask the server for their recommendation, or you could just opt for the special. But you really want to order the best menu item possible, the meal that's going to be most likely to please your palate. After all, every foodie has had their fair share of restaurant meals that absolutely weren't worth the bill, meals you could've probably made yourself at home, but better and cheaper. You want a safe but stellar choice.

The next time you're faced with this decision, opt for the pros' go-to orders. We asked professional chefs from a variety of backgrounds and cuisines what they prefer to order when they go out to a restaurant. Some provided very specific dishes that they always get if they see it on a menu, while others provided more general recommendations that ensure you can follow their lead, no matter where you're dining. Here are 15 dishes professional chefs love to order at restaurants.