Yes, You Can Make Beef Tartare At Home: Here's How To Do It Safely

There are certain dishes which many home chefs find intimidating to the point where they'll only order them in restaurants. Examples might be soufflés, croissants, beef wellington, and crème brulee. Beef tartare (sometimes called steak tartare) fits the bill as well. This classic French dish involves uncooked beef and, often, a raw egg yolk. It's not necessarily difficult to prepare, it's more that the raw ingredients raise concerns about food safety. For some guidance, we reached out to Matthew Kreider, the executive chef at Steak 954 in Fort Lauderdale. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Kreider's own menu includes steak tartare along with several premium steaks.

As expected, a great beef tartare starts with great beef. As Kreider put it, "Make sure the beef you start with is super fresh. Never use raw, store-bought ground beef." And while beef tartare often appears to be ground, Kreider himself does not use a meat grinder to prep his steak. "I always hand-cut my beef tartare as the texture is always nicer. A grinder really beats up the beef." A sharp chef's knife is key in achieving a good cut.

Temperature is also a factor when it comes to food safety in preparing this dish as cold temps inhibit bacterial growth. "Keep everything as cold as possible," said Kreider. "When cutting the beef, put it in a bowl over some ice to help keep it chilled."