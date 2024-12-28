Yes, You Can Make Beef Tartare At Home: Here's How To Do It Safely
There are certain dishes which many home chefs find intimidating to the point where they'll only order them in restaurants. Examples might be soufflés, croissants, beef wellington, and crème brulee. Beef tartare (sometimes called steak tartare) fits the bill as well. This classic French dish involves uncooked beef and, often, a raw egg yolk. It's not necessarily difficult to prepare, it's more that the raw ingredients raise concerns about food safety. For some guidance, we reached out to Matthew Kreider, the executive chef at Steak 954 in Fort Lauderdale. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Kreider's own menu includes steak tartare along with several premium steaks.
As expected, a great beef tartare starts with great beef. As Kreider put it, "Make sure the beef you start with is super fresh. Never use raw, store-bought ground beef." And while beef tartare often appears to be ground, Kreider himself does not use a meat grinder to prep his steak. "I always hand-cut my beef tartare as the texture is always nicer. A grinder really beats up the beef." A sharp chef's knife is key in achieving a good cut.
Temperature is also a factor when it comes to food safety in preparing this dish as cold temps inhibit bacterial growth. "Keep everything as cold as possible," said Kreider. "When cutting the beef, put it in a bowl over some ice to help keep it chilled."
How to serve beef tartare
At his restaurant, Matthew Kreider serves his tartare with horseradish crème fraiche and pickled mushrooms, although he also admits to enjoying it himself with bone marrow and various pickled vegetables. "The extra fats and acids make every bite interesting and delicious," he said. This is, perhaps, why steak tartare is traditionally served with a raw egg yolk on top, though Kreider says it's not a requirement.
With beef being one of the most prominent examples of umami flavor, a sharp or acidic accompaniment is always a good idea. Aside from pickled veggies, this could include capers, shallots, cornichons, Dijon mustard, or a green salad with tangy vinaigrette. You could also up the bougie factor by topping the dish with some caviar (hey, it's better than pairing it with Doritos).
Tartare is usually served with toast points, but some crispy kettle-cooked potato chips or crispy french fries would be excellent (a spin on steak frites, perhaps?). Don't be afraid to stray from tradition with your ingredients. You could add some spice by incorporating finely chopped jalapeno to the beef or shave some equally umami-rich Parmigiano Reggiano over the dish. For any vegans out there, you could try making this dish with raw Impossible ground beef (though it might not taste as good).