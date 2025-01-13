America's Priciest Michelin-Starred Tasting Menu Focuses On One Type Of Food
Most people would never dream of dropping a thousand dollars on a single meal, but there are the lucky few who have no qualms about spending that amount on a luxurious Michelin-starred experience. While there is a debate between those who say we should ignore the three-star system and those who defend fine dining, there is no denying that Michelin has a powerful hold on the culinary world. Earning a star automatically puts a restaurant in the spotlight and allows it to command exorbitant prices. If you're interested in experiencing the most expensive Michelin-starred tasting menu in the U.S., make a reservation at New York City's Caviar Russe.
The restaurant has earned a star every year for a decade (though its Miami sister location does not have a star). As its name suggests, the menu focuses on caviar, which is exclusively sourced from the company's artisanal farm. As in many fine-dining establishments, you can expect dishes to be seasonal and in constant rotation, a practice that guarantees freshness. For the most impressive experience, book the 11-course Grand Tasting menu, which currently costs $975 per person. Once you account for taxes and gratuities, the bill will come out to over $1,000. But if you think eating should be a multi-sensory experience, you'll probably find that this is worth it. Alternatively, you can book a three-course menu for $195 or a six-course one for $595. Diners can also order à la carte.
The world's most expensive Michelin-starred experiences
Despite its hefty price tag, Caviar Russe's Grand Tasting menu comes out as the third most expensive in the world. The top honor goes to Tokyo, Japan's Ginza Kitafuku, whose Echizen Crab Kiwami course commands an astonishing $2,130. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai, China, takes second place with its UV Royale menu, which costs $1,230. Only two other American restaurants appear in the top ten list: Masa in New York City, whose $950 Hinoki Counter Experience earns it fourth place, and Quince in San Francisco, which holds sixth place with its $795 Annual White Truffle Dinner. The other spots are held by three more restaurants in Tokyo (No.5 Azabu Kadowaki; No.8 Sazenka; and No.10 Ginza Fukuju); one in Paris (No.9 Guy Savoy); and one in Copenhagen (No. 7 Alchemist, whose chef, Rasmus Munk won the top prize at the 2024 World's Best Chefs Awards).
Of course, not everyone can afford to spend so much on a meal. If you still want to enjoy great dining at relatively accessible prices, look for Michelin's Bib Gourmand recommendations. This distinction highlights restaurants that don't quite reach star level but offer delicious and note-worthy food at a lower price point. The restaurants in this often overlooked list tend to focus on simple yet high-quality dining experiences. You probably won't be getting caviar with Dom Pérignon, but you also won't be spending the equivalent of a flight to Europe.