America's Priciest Michelin-Starred Tasting Menu Focuses On One Type Of Food

Most people would never dream of dropping a thousand dollars on a single meal, but there are the lucky few who have no qualms about spending that amount on a luxurious Michelin-starred experience. While there is a debate between those who say we should ignore the three-star system and those who defend fine dining, there is no denying that Michelin has a powerful hold on the culinary world. Earning a star automatically puts a restaurant in the spotlight and allows it to command exorbitant prices. If you're interested in experiencing the most expensive Michelin-starred tasting menu in the U.S., make a reservation at New York City's Caviar Russe.

The restaurant has earned a star every year for a decade (though its Miami sister location does not have a star). As its name suggests, the menu focuses on caviar, which is exclusively sourced from the company's artisanal farm. As in many fine-dining establishments, you can expect dishes to be seasonal and in constant rotation, a practice that guarantees freshness. For the most impressive experience, book the 11-course Grand Tasting menu, which currently costs $975 per person. Once you account for taxes and gratuities, the bill will come out to over $1,000. But if you think eating should be a multi-sensory experience, you'll probably find that this is worth it. Alternatively, you can book a three-course menu for $195 or a six-course one for $595. Diners can also order à la carte.