Mistakes Everyone Makes When Grilling Steak

Some cuts of steak are easier to grill than others. Nevertheless, with the exception of brisket, which is usually better smoked, pretty much all cuts of beef are fair game for the grill. The trick is knowing how to prepare them to make the most out of their flavor and texture. For instance, some cuts have more marbling while others are leaner, necessitating different preparation methods.

For the Co-Executive Chef at Vinyl Steakhouse in New York, Nickenford Joseph, the key to a perfectly grilled steak lies in understanding what each cut brings to the table. "Some steaks, like ribeye or New York strip, have more fat and marbling, which makes them naturally flavorful and juicy when grilled. Leaner cuts, like filet mignon or top round, can dry out quickly, so they may need extra care, like marinating or grilling at a lower temperature," he explains. "A well-marbled steak can handle high heat and a quick sear, while a tougher cut might benefit from a marinade or slower cooking. As long as you match the cooking method to the steak, you can make almost any cut work on the grill."

The Executive Chef at Omaha Steaks, David Rose, explains that the difficulty of grilling a steak can depend on its size. "When grilling larger cuts of meat, it's common for people to struggle a bit to make sure the meat [is] evenly cooked." On the other end of the spectrum are thinner cuts like skirt steak. "Since it's such a thin cut of meat, it will cook quickly, but it's easy to burn if you don't keep an eye on it. I recommend cooking this steak over high heat for 2 – 3 minutes. Typically, once both sides appear browned, the interior is likely cooked to medium-rare," Rose says.