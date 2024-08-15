Here's When To Season A Steak Before Grilling

There are a lot of factors involved when prepping your own steak, like how to properly sear a steak and which steak cuts are the easiest to cook at home. There's another important aspect to consider, and that's when and how to season it during the cooking process.

Seasoning your steak can be as simple as using just salt and nothing else (which I tend to do when cooking higher-grade cuts of meat like Wagyu), or you can go in another direction and use something unique like bouillon to season your steak. But the timing is key. That's because the length of time that salt is left on your steak can make a big difference in the way the end product turns out.

We asked K.C. Gulbro, chef and owner of restaurants FoxFire and Copper Fox, about when he seasons his steaks with salt. Gulbro says, "At home, I prefer to take the steaks out and sprinkle them with salt at least 30 minutes to one hour before cooking. At the restaurant, we will salt the steaks to order, but we try to bring them to the proper temperature (about 5 to 10 minutes) and then season them before grilling (5 minutes) so that the heat of the grill doesn't shock them."

You can, however, season your steak much earlier than that, up to 24 hours in advance, using a method called dry brining. Dry brining has some flavorful benefits, and it's something you can easily do at home, provided you plan ahead.