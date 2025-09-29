What Is Crudo And Is It Any Different From Ceviche?

Crudo and ceviche are both seafood-based dishes you'll often find on restaurant menus. The term "crudo," in Italian (and Spanish), means "raw." And indeed, crudo refers to a raw fish preparation where the fish comes sliced thinly, with a dressing that is usually composed of a combination of oil and some form of acid (like citrus juices or vinegar). You can also see the term "crudo" describe certain cured meats like prosciutto, which simply refers to the fact that it isn't treated with heat — but for the purpose of this piece, we're sticking to the raw fish preparation.

Crudo can be made with fish or shellfish like scallops or shrimp, and the dressing can be as simple as lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. It can also be as complicated as any high-end chef wants to make it.

Ceviche is also a raw seafood preparation, but in this case, the fish or shellfish sits in a dressing that's primarily citrus-based, which has a unique effect: It changes the texture of the meat so it appears cooked, becoming opaque and firm, just as a heat-treated fish would. The truth is, ceviche is actually more along the lines of being cured, which means it's safer than being raw. Regardless, you should always get high-quality fish to ensure the highest level of safety. (I'm just looking out for you.)