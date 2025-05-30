Avoid Cooking This Kind Of Scallop If You Want A Perfect Sear

Scallops are a wonderfully tender eating experience, made infinitely better with a good sear. That sear gives the sweet and soft flesh a contrasting bit of crispy texture along with some caramelized flavor, but it does take a little nuance to achieve. In this case, we're talking about sea scallops, which are the larger meatier ones, as opposed to bay scallops, which are small and more for incorporating into things like soup or pasta. (Fake scallops are unfortunately a thing, but they have some telltale signs to them.)

But it's not all about cooking techniques. If you want to get the best type of sear from your scallop (trust me, it's worth it), you're going to want to look for a key difference in your purchasing options: wet versus dry. A wet scallop has been treated with a water and sodium tripolyphosphate solution, which preserves them after they've been harvested. The scallops retain more water weight when packed this way. Dry scallops are unadulterated and simply do not receive this type of treatment.

The result is that wet scallops are more, well, wet. If you try searing them, they release extra moisture, which is the enemy of searing, since you want a dry surface to get that coveted color to them. Some people also notice a slightly soapy flavor to wet scallops too, which is also not that fun, considering scallops are priced like a luxury ingredient. Dry scallops just don't have this problem, so they sear better and have a purer, more concentrated shellfish flavor — which is much more ideal.