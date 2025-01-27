What Sets Bay Scallops Apart From Sea Scallops?
Scallops are a delicious option for seafood lovers. I've only ever had them cooked correctly a few times, but on those occasions, I became a huge fan. I'll always be #TeamCrabLegs, but I really enjoy buttery scallops (the real ones, not the fakes ones).
One day, I thought of trying to make them myself, but at the grocery store I came across bay scallops and sea scallops and I didn't know which one to pick. Having never cooked with them before, I felt like they looked similar enough (besides the size) that maybe it wouldn't make that big of a difference. However, a clerk came up and asked me which one I wanted, and I told her I didn't know because I didn't know what made them different from one another.
What I learned that day was that the shared characteristic of scallops is versatility. That's where it starts and stops when comparing sea scallops and bay scallops, though. Other than that, they couldn't be more different. From their size and flavor to how they're prepared in the kitchen, each type of scallop has unique characteristics that cater to different culinary needs.
Bay scallops are the smaller, sweeter option while sea scallops are larger and meatier. I'll get into how to cook them, what to pair them with, and a few of my go-to recipes, but just know that choosing the right scallop can make or break your recipe. So, understanding their differences is key to getting the most out of this ocean delicacy.
Bay scallops are small, sweet, and quick to cook
Like I said, bay scallops are the smaller, sweeter cousins of sea scallops — typically about the size of a marble. They're harvested from shallow, coastal waters, usually in bays and estuaries where their environment contributes to the succulent texture and natural sweetness. These delicate morsels are perfect for dishes that require light, quick cooking. Bay scallops cook in just one to two minutes, so they're excellent for busy weeknights or recipes that call for minimal preparation.
In the kitchen, bay scallops are yummy in sautéed dishes, seafood chowders, and pasta. Put them in a hot skillet with garlic, butter, and a splash of white wine for a simple but elegant dinner. Their sweetness pairs beautifully with fresh herbs like parsley and dill and they can be enhanced with a squeeze of lemon for a little brightness. If you want more nuanced flavors, try adding them to creamy risottos or lightly breading and frying them for a crispy appetizer. Bay scallops are also more budget-friendly than sea scallops, which makes them a popular choice for home cooks. Even though they're smaller, their flavor is quite pleasant.
Sea scallops are bold, meaty, and perfect for searing
Sea scallops are much bigger, measuring about three times the size of bay scallops. You can find these in deeper ocean waters and they have a firmer texture with a mild, slightly briny flavor. Their size and structure make them ideal for searing, a cooking technique that creates a golden, caramelized crust but still keeps the inside tender and juicy.
Sea scallops are usually the centerpiece of a dish and not an addition or appetizer like bay scallops would be. They steal the spotlight in recipes like seared scallops with beurre blanc sauce or scallops atop creamy polenta (reminds me of a fancy version of shrimp and grits).
They pair perfectly with rich, savory ingredients like bacon, brown butter, or truffle oil. If you're craving a lighter option, sea scallops are delightful when served with a citrus vinaigrette or alongside roasted vegetables. Their meaty texture also holds up well in grilling, so they're a nice choice for your next seafood boil. Or you could take them to a summer barbecue if you want to bring something unconventional.
While sea scallops are more expensive, they deliver restaurant-quality results at home when cooked properly. To get the best sear, pat them dry, season with salt and pepper, and cook them in a hot pan with oil or butter. Their impressive size and dramatic presentation make them perfect for special occasions, offering a luxurious seafood experience.