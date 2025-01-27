What Sets Bay Scallops Apart From Sea Scallops?

Scallops are a delicious option for seafood lovers. I've only ever had them cooked correctly a few times, but on those occasions, I became a huge fan. I'll always be #TeamCrabLegs, but I really enjoy buttery scallops (the real ones, not the fakes ones).

One day, I thought of trying to make them myself, but at the grocery store I came across bay scallops and sea scallops and I didn't know which one to pick. Having never cooked with them before, I felt like they looked similar enough (besides the size) that maybe it wouldn't make that big of a difference. However, a clerk came up and asked me which one I wanted, and I told her I didn't know because I didn't know what made them different from one another.

What I learned that day was that the shared characteristic of scallops is versatility. That's where it starts and stops when comparing sea scallops and bay scallops, though. Other than that, they couldn't be more different. From their size and flavor to how they're prepared in the kitchen, each type of scallop has unique characteristics that cater to different culinary needs.

Bay scallops are the smaller, sweeter option while sea scallops are larger and meatier. I'll get into how to cook them, what to pair them with, and a few of my go-to recipes, but just know that choosing the right scallop can make or break your recipe. So, understanding their differences is key to getting the most out of this ocean delicacy.