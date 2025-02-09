The Safety Mistake To Avoid When Making Ceviche
Ceviche is essentially seafood science. If you're unfamiliar with the dish, it's a mixture of raw fish marinated in citrus juices and other diced-up, fresh mix-ins like onion, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño, and tomato. If done incorrectly though, it could also become a serious case of food poisoning.
Choosing the right type of seafood when making ceviche is key to enjoying it safely. Jorge Guzmán, James Beard Award finalist and Chef and Partner at Chilango MN and Sueno in Dayton, Ohio, says saltwater fish is the safest type to use and notes that he favors varieties with firm, white flesh such as sea bass or snapper.
"I usually avoid freshwater fish or any that are known to carry parasites," Guzmán explains. While white-fleshed varieties are the safest, Guzmán also enjoys using tuna and ono, which are not white-fleshed. Some fish species such as cod and salmon can carry parasitic worms, meaning they're not a great choice when whipping up a batch of ceviche.
What makes ceviche safe to eat
Ancient South American civilizations often prepared fish with a similar method to modern ceviche, using fruit and chili peppers to marinate the fish, until Spanish colonizers brought over citrus fruit like lime. So, it's safe to say that this method of preserving or "cooking" raw fish is tried and true.
The reason it works is that the lime juice is absorbed into the seafood, which cures it while adding flavor. The citrus juice is essentially an acidic marinade that firms the seafood's flesh through a process called denaturing, which is similar to cooking food with heat.
As Chef Jorge Guzmán notes, choosing the right type of fish plays a big role in ensuring your ceviche is safe to eat. To make ceviche he explains that he "typically buys sushi-grade fish or ones that have been flash-frozen [as this] helps kill parasites." Shellfish, including shrimp, scallops, and squid are also popular in ceviche and are among Guzmán's favorite seafood options for the dish.
With its bright colors and wonderful acidity, ceviche is a perfect summertime lunch – just be sure to avoid the wrong types of fish next time you want to make it at home. On the other hand, if you don't mind a little risk and you love shrimp, you might consider trying aguachile. The traditional Mexican dish is made with raw shrimp and is often compared to ceviche, but is actually completely different and packs major spice.