The Classic Pasta Flavor That Your Roasted Brussels Sprouts Need
Roasted Brussels sprouts are a side dish that some of us love, while others do not dare to go near them. Maybe this comes from too many mushy or bitter encounters, but use a few simple tricks for better Brussels sprouts, and you might be pleasantly surprised. One way to easily improve this divisive vegetable is to amp up the flavor by using the same ingredients found in the iconic cacio e pepe pasta dish. If the reason you don't like Brussels sprouts is because of their natural taste, this trick is a game changer.
Roast the Brussels sprouts with oil, salt, and pepper until crispy and tender, and then sprinkle on pecorino and/or parmesan cheese immediately. Feel free to add more pepper to taste. Roasting your sprouts on high heat will create caramelization, which will increase their sweetness and minimize any sharpness. Seasonings like salt and complementary flavors like nutty and salty parmesan cheese will also help to round out any bitterness. Plus, the extra kick from the pepper will enhance the overall flavor so much, you might forget you're eating Brussels sprouts at all.
Tips when making cacio e pepe sprouts
If you want to make sure your cacio e pepe Brussels sprouts are a hit, there are a few tips to keep in mind. Don't go heavy handed with the salt, as both pecorino and parmesan are saltier cheeses. Remember, you can always add more salt once the sprouts are roasted! Be sure to halve each Brussels sprout, so that there is a flat surface for easy caramelization and soaking up of the cacio e pepe flavors.
If you like the buttery flavors in cacio e pepe pasta, roast the sprouts in butter instead of oil. The oven's heat will brown the butter, giving this dish the perfect hint of nuttiness. If you want your sprouts to have an added layer of texture, sprinkle some cheese on before baking. You'll be left with golden pieces that will add crispy bites to each spoonful of Brussels sprouts. When sprinkling on the rest of the cheese afterward, work quickly to ensure the warm dish helps the cheese melt slightly. A word of caution: Once you make Brussels sprouts this way, it'll be hard to go back!