The Classic Pasta Flavor That Your Roasted Brussels Sprouts Need

Roasted Brussels sprouts are a side dish that some of us love, while others do not dare to go near them. Maybe this comes from too many mushy or bitter encounters, but use a few simple tricks for better Brussels sprouts, and you might be pleasantly surprised. One way to easily improve this divisive vegetable is to amp up the flavor by using the same ingredients found in the iconic cacio e pepe pasta dish. If the reason you don't like Brussels sprouts is because of their natural taste, this trick is a game changer.

Roast the Brussels sprouts with oil, salt, and pepper until crispy and tender, and then sprinkle on pecorino and/or parmesan cheese immediately. Feel free to add more pepper to taste. Roasting your sprouts on high heat will create caramelization, which will increase their sweetness and minimize any sharpness. Seasonings like salt and complementary flavors like nutty and salty parmesan cheese will also help to round out any bitterness. Plus, the extra kick from the pepper will enhance the overall flavor so much, you might forget you're eating Brussels sprouts at all.