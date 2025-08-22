Our Favorite Struggle Meals That Were Actually Delicious

Everyone enjoys a good restaurant meal when financial abundance allows a reading of the menu from right to left, versus scanning the prices first. Yet, when times are tough and funds are low, a person still has to eat. In these moments of hunger when ordering Uber Eats or heading down to Whole Foods to fill a cart isn't in the cards, the struggle meal swoops in to save the day.

What is a "struggle meal" exactly? Essentially, it's a dish assembled with minimal ingredients with the greater goal of filling bellies, rather than wowing the palate. This, of course, doesn't mean that a struggle meal can't taste good. Often times, it's those little tricks and extras that raise the most basic dish to a higher level of enjoyment and transform it into a person's own comfort food.

The Takeout writers came together to share the struggle meals they grew up eating, what made them delicious, why they still look at these meals with a bit of nostalgia.