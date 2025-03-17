The 2-Step Trick To An Elevated Bologna Sandwich

A bologna sandwich often elicits groans and grimaces, conjuring memories of childhood struggle meals of floppy, cold lunch meat slapped on squishy white bread with maybe a smear of acrid yellow mustard. I felt the same way for a while, but as I grew up I learned to appreciate the often-derided deli meat, sneaking a pack into my grocery basket and enjoying the soft and smooth texture and the uncannily hot dog-like flavor at home. (Fun fact: Hot dogs and bologna are pretty much the same thing.)

But even as a reformed bologna fan, I don't just slap it on a slice of bread and call it a day. To elevate my bologna sandwiches, I like to sauté my bologna until crisp and glistening with oil, then coat it in a sweet, sticky glaze, before piling it high on a sandwich. With these two tricks you can completely change the bologna's flavor in myriad ways, turning it into a brand new culinary experience. In fact, I am sure that right now you have in your kitchen a variety of condiments like barbecue sauce, mustard, vinegar, and more that you can use to make your next bologna sandwich gourmet.