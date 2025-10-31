The Savory Italian Cheese With More Protein And Calcium Than Eggs

Eggs are a morning staple for many and a nutritious way to start your day. So, it might come as a surprise to find out that there's a cheese that's healthier for you than an egg. An Italian cheese by the name of Parmigiano Reggiano packs more of a nutritional punch. When you break it down per serving, Parmigiano has more protein, calcium, zinc, and magnesium while having similar fat levels. On top of that, the cheese has lower cholesterol and is a low-carb food, assuming you make sure you get real deal Parmigiano Reggiano.

The cheese is strong-tasting and versatile, with nutty notes and a savory bite that makes it ideal for dinners as well as breakfasts. It's not perfect, however. You should note that a single 25-gram serving of Parmigiano Reggiano has about 105 calories, whereas a single whole egg has 72 calories. The cheese is also high in sodium, at about 20% of your daily intake, so there are a few areas where eggs still win out. However, in general, Parmigiano is a superior health food.