Exactly How Long Is Parmesan Cheese Good For After Opening?

Parmesan is a great addition to plenty of dishes, whether you're sprinkling it over pasta or roasted veggies, grating it into risotto, or making a parmesan crusted grilled cheese. But even though there are many ways to enjoy it, it can be hard to get through an entire block quickly, which means there's probably one lurking somewhere in your fridge. If you're wondering how long your parmesan or Parmigiano Reggiano will last, the good news is that you probably have longer than you think.

An opened block of parmesan can last a month or two in the fridge, while opened pre-shredded parmesan will last around three to four weeks. Parmesan you've grated yourself will last up to a week. If your block is refrigerated and unopened, on the other hand, you have around seven to nine months to enjoy your cheese.

Freezing parmesan can make it last even longer. Shredded parmesan will stay fresh for three to six months, and an intact piece can last longer than a year. Since parmesan contains less moisture than soft cheeses, it can retain its quality for a while — but only if stored correctly.