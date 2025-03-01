Exactly How Long Is Parmesan Cheese Good For After Opening?
Parmesan is a great addition to plenty of dishes, whether you're sprinkling it over pasta or roasted veggies, grating it into risotto, or making a parmesan crusted grilled cheese. But even though there are many ways to enjoy it, it can be hard to get through an entire block quickly, which means there's probably one lurking somewhere in your fridge. If you're wondering how long your parmesan or Parmigiano Reggiano will last, the good news is that you probably have longer than you think.
An opened block of parmesan can last a month or two in the fridge, while opened pre-shredded parmesan will last around three to four weeks. Parmesan you've grated yourself will last up to a week. If your block is refrigerated and unopened, on the other hand, you have around seven to nine months to enjoy your cheese.
Freezing parmesan can make it last even longer. Shredded parmesan will stay fresh for three to six months, and an intact piece can last longer than a year. Since parmesan contains less moisture than soft cheeses, it can retain its quality for a while — but only if stored correctly.
How to store parmesan to keep it fresh
Keeping your parmesan for longer starts with what you buy at the store. If you're going for freshness, always opt for whole parmesan rather than pre shredded, since the larger exposed surface area will deteriorate much faster. Plus, TikTok has given us an easier and better way to grate cheese.
When storing your opened parmesan block or piece, try to keep it as dry as possible to prevent it from going bad. It's best to wrap it into a material like parchment or wax paper, which is more breathable than something like plastic wrap. You can then cover it with aluminium foil or put it in an airtight container to protect it further. The best place in the fridge for your parmesan is the bottom shelf — the coldest part of the fridge. Keep it away from particularly pungent food, unless you want it to smell like your half-used red onion.
If you're freezing your cheese, put it in an airtight container or bag first. Shredded frozen parmesan can be added directly to a dish, while a larger frozen piece needs around 10 minutes of thawing time at room temperature. With these tricks up your sleeve, you'll be finishing off your parmesan way before it has time to go bad.