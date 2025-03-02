How To Tell If The Parmesan You're Buying Is The Real Deal

Having lived in Italy for 10 years, I'm very familiar with what authentic parmesan cheese really is and how we've been getting duped in the United States for too long. Parmesan seems to be everywhere in restaurants and grocery stores, but it's not as readily available as you may think. Some brands labeled as parmesan are actually loaded with fillers like cellulose and imposter cheeses.

A 2016 FDA investigation even found that some "100% Parmesan" products contained zero real parmesan, instead using fillers like cheddar, Swiss, and even wood pulp-derived cellulose. While 2-4% cellulose is normal for anti-clumping, some brands pushed it to 8.8%. This means a good chunk of parmesan on store shelves isn't the real deal, so if you want the authentic stuff, look for Parmigiano Reggiano with the official stamp.

In the U.S., basically any cheese can be sold as parmesan as long as it has a firm, brittle, and grateable texture. In order for it to be called Parmigiano Reggiano, it must legally be the real deal stuff. In the European Union, products labeled as "parmesan" are also held to the same legal standard. So no, Parmigiano Reggiano is not just a fancy way of saying parmesan cheese — it is actually a term that is strictly protected by Italian regulations under the Denominazione di Origine Protetta (DOP). This means it can only be made in specific regions of Italy (Emilia-Romagna and some parts of Lombardy) using traditional methods.