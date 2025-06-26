Why Vegetarians Should Avoid This Popular Italian Cheese

While you won't ever find me turning away a juicy, tempered steak, I sympathize with those who have decided to abstain from meat because, for them, finding quality sources of protein can sometimes be challenging. For many vegetarians, this is where cheese comes to the rescue. The creamy hero of pizza, nachos, and cheesecake is an appetizing way to get a boost of the essential macronutrient. Yet, unfortunately, there are some popular cheeses that aren't vegetarian-friendly.

If you order a pasta dish from an upscale restaurant loaded with Parmigiano Reggiano, your meal is decidedly not vegetarian. There are remarkably stringent guidelines regarding what can be dubbed Parmigiano Reggiano, and you can only know you have a genuine Italian wedge by seeing a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) label on the package. That indicates the cheese was made in specific regions of Italy with only three ingredients: unpasteurized milk, salt, and rennet.

Rennet is where vegetarians will have a beef with Parmigiano Reggiano. The enzymes found in rennet act as a coagulant for the milk, which is what separates the curds from the whey. It is key to achieving that distinct, rigid texture in many hard cheeses, but it is sourced from the lining of a cow's stomach. It is part of the animal and, therefore, a notable offender of a true vegetarian diet. Because the process for making authentic Italian Parmigiano Reggiano is so rigid, you will never find it made without rennet.