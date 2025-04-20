The Genius Way José Andrés Tempers Steak For The Juiciest Bite

If you want to temper a steak just like José Andrés, or at least as close as you can get without owning your own restaurant, you'll need a charcoal grill and an elevated rack. You may not find be able to fit anything three feet above your grill, but something like a stainless steel warming rack will at least allow you a few inches of elevation. It's also possible to temper your steak using a sous vide machine, should you have such a luxe gadget handy. An hour in water heated to 125 degrees Fahrenheit should yield a well-tempered steak, and there's little danger of it overcooking if you leave it in the bath even longer.

If you have neither a grill rack nor a sous-vide setup, you can also temper your steak a la Andrés by using your oven. Set it at 250 degrees Fahrenheit, then bake the steak for 30 to 45 minutes (depending on the steak's thickness). Use a rack so the air can circulate around the meat as it tempers — it's even better if you can somehow manage to prop it up so it's standing on end. You'll need to have a meat thermometer on standby since the steak should come out of the oven as soon as the internal temperature hits the 105 degrees Fahrenheit recommended by Andrés. After that, you can set it on the grill to cook like normal.