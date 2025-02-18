Why Is Vegan Cheese Often So Sticky And Gooey

If you're someone who excludes dairy from your diet, you've likely tried a vegan cheese product which means you know the kind of texture we're talking about here. It's not to say that vegan cheese isn't great. In fact, their quality has significantly improved in recent years, emulating the appearance, flavor, and melting capabilities of actual cheese to great effect.

However, there are still a few noticeable inconsistencies in the texture of some vegan cheeses when melted — the result of multiple ingredients working together to mimic melty cheese. These ingredients include starches, gums, oils, and various types of fats as well as plant-derived proteins. Dairy-based cheeses, on the other hand, melt easier because the components of animal's milk naturally behave that way (after the milk has been turned into cheese, of course).

While the highly-processed ingredients found in vegan cheeses are certainly drawbacks, most vegans agree that being able to eat a non-dairy cheese product is better than not being able to enjoy the experience of cheese at all. Stickiness tends to be inevitable from the starches and gums, while an awkward gooeyness is bound to happen once vegan cheese is melted because of the oils and fats. On the bright side, some brands are far better than others. If you keep an eye out for certain ingredients in vegan cheeses you don't like, you can use that to help avoid other vegan cheeses with similarly cruddy textures.