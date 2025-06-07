10 Popular Cheeses That Aren't Vegetarian-Friendly

For vegetarians who love eating cheese, look closely at the packaging next time you're at the grocery store. You may be surprised to see that many types of cheese, including Swiss, cheddar, and brie, actually contain animal rennet, which is typically found in the stomach lining of dairy-consuming calves, young goats, and lambs. Rennet is produced in the animals before they're mature and while their diets consist mainly of milk. The chymosin enzyme found in animal rennet breaks down the protein in milk, causing coagulation to form the curds that become cheese.

The good news is that many cheesemakers produce vegetarian cheese using non-animal-based rennet found in plants such as nettles, artichoke flowers, fig leaves, and cardoon thistle. This plant-derived rennet works similarly to its non-vegetarian counterpart, although many traditional cheesemakers argue that animal rennet is superior. It's said that animal rennet is preferred when producing types of cheese that need to undergo a longer aging process, as plant-based enzymes can result in an off-putting bitter taste after six months.

While you'll have no problem finding vegetarian cheeses in markets, animal rennet is still heavily used by many European cheesemakers who prefer to take a more traditional, authentic approach to their craft. The majority of Italian DOP, Swiss AOP, and French AOP cheeses still contain animal rennet, using recipes that are protected by their designations of origin. The following types of cheeses aren't vegetarian-friendly and will be clearly labeled when you purchase them at your local market or gourmet cheese shop.