The Vital Safety Rule Your Charcuterie Board Should Follow

When you're having people over for a get-together, a charcuterie board is one of the most convenient ways to dole out snacks without having to do any actual cooking. (An added bonus is that they can look flashy with affordable ingredients, too.) That being said, just like with any dishes, you should be following some basic safety precautions when it comes to serving them, since you don't want your friends and family to get sick.

I know it's not exactly the most fun subject, but it's way better to mind the rules than to put people at risk. So, just how long can you have that charcuterie board out on the table before you have to put it away? The University of Nebraska-Lincoln says that when it comes to charcuterie, "Cut produce and cheeses need to be refrigerated until served and should not be kept at room temperature for more than two hours total (one hour if the temperature is above 90 [degrees Fahrenheit])." So generally, two hours is a good rule of thumb before you wrap up the sliced meats and cheeses and toss them back into the fridge. But it's only one hour if you live in a much hotter climate.