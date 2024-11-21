Why Some Cheeses Aren't Really Vegetarian-Safe (And What To Use Instead)

In recent years there has been a growing number of people adopting different plant-based practices of eating, ranging from vegetarian, vegan or simply just trying to eat more meatless meals throughout the week. However, it may come as a shock to learn that some foods assumed to have no meat or animal by-products within them actually do — like cheese! Vegetarians will want to be weary of consuming the four cheese varieties parmesan, pecorino romano, gorgonzola and manchego. These cheeses unfortunately are not vegetarian-safe due to one specific ingredient known as rennet.

These enzymes are either derived from animal, plant or microbial species and are used to support the chemical reactions that are needed in developing certain textures and flavors within some food products. If a food product contains rennet, its not legally required for the product's ingredient list to state where exactly the enzymes come from. However, in order to produce specifically the four cheeses previously mentioned, the enzymes used have to come from the stomach lining extracted from either cows, goats, sheep or even pigs.

Fortunately, some brands nowadays have pivoted their process in cheese-making and only use plant or microbial enzymes in spite of those who follow a vegetarian diet exclusively, but still just want to enjoy a nice sprinkling (or chunk) of cheese. These brands will often noticeably market on their packaging when a cheese is vegetarian-safe.