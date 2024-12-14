The Shortcuts For Easier Lasagna Without Sacrificing Flavor

In terms of one-pan dinners, nothing quite satisfies like a bubbling, cheesy, homemade lasagna. But anyone who's ever made their own lasagna knows that the dish can deliver very mixed results. If you add too much sauce or the wrong ingredients, the lasagna is watery and lacks a distinct flavor. There's also the noodles to keep in mind. Cook them too long or not enough and you end up with a lasagna that's mushy or slightly crunchy, neither of which are particularly appealing. Even if you manage to nail the flavor and noodle texture, there's always the risk that the lasagna will fall apart into a red, noodly slop as soon as it hits the plate.

If you're looking to perfect your lasagna-making skills, there's hope on the horizon. With a few simple hacks, it's possible to make lasagna that not only tastes amazing but also looks like it was served from a restaurant kitchen. According to Patrick Ochs, corporate executive chef at INK Entertainment, making restaurant-quality lasagna at home all comes down to the ingredients you choose and the order in which you assemble your lasagna.

A flavorful lasagna begins with high-quality ingredients. This includes the kind of pasta sauce you use. To maximize flavor, Ochs suggests using "a rich, slow-simmered ragù with layers of creamy béchamel and high-quality mozzarella." Ragu is the meat-forward pasta sauce made from scratch by slow-cooking and braising the meat in a liquid, not to be confused with the jarred pasta sauce. Although you can buy it from the store, we recommend making creamy bechamel from scratch.