The Shortcuts For Easier Lasagna Without Sacrificing Flavor
In terms of one-pan dinners, nothing quite satisfies like a bubbling, cheesy, homemade lasagna. But anyone who's ever made their own lasagna knows that the dish can deliver very mixed results. If you add too much sauce or the wrong ingredients, the lasagna is watery and lacks a distinct flavor. There's also the noodles to keep in mind. Cook them too long or not enough and you end up with a lasagna that's mushy or slightly crunchy, neither of which are particularly appealing. Even if you manage to nail the flavor and noodle texture, there's always the risk that the lasagna will fall apart into a red, noodly slop as soon as it hits the plate.
If you're looking to perfect your lasagna-making skills, there's hope on the horizon. With a few simple hacks, it's possible to make lasagna that not only tastes amazing but also looks like it was served from a restaurant kitchen. According to Patrick Ochs, corporate executive chef at INK Entertainment, making restaurant-quality lasagna at home all comes down to the ingredients you choose and the order in which you assemble your lasagna.
A flavorful lasagna begins with high-quality ingredients. This includes the kind of pasta sauce you use. To maximize flavor, Ochs suggests using "a rich, slow-simmered ragù with layers of creamy béchamel and high-quality mozzarella." Ragu is the meat-forward pasta sauce made from scratch by slow-cooking and braising the meat in a liquid, not to be confused with the jarred pasta sauce. Although you can buy it from the store, we recommend making creamy bechamel from scratch.
How to make restaurant-worthy lasagna at home
Next, do away with the no-boil lasagna noodles. Ochs suggests using traditional lasagna noodles and cooking them until they have the perfect texture. While he doesn't specify a time, we recommend cooking lasagna noodles for two minutes less than what's suggested on the box for al dente. However, if you're worried about overcooking them, Ina Garten soaks her lasagna noodles for 20 minutes in warm tap water instead. Lacking time or cooking skills? "Shortcuts like store-bought béchamel or pre-cooked noodles can save time without sacrificing too much flavor," says Ochs.
Pay attention to how you layer your lasagna. Ochs recommends layering your fillings by "starting with sauce at the bottom, followed by noodles, Bolognese, béchamel, and cheese; repeating until all elements are used." When you've got everything assembled, Ochs says, "Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 40 minutes until bubbly and golden."
Lastly, Ochs has a solution for ensuring your lasagna keeps its shape when you cut and serve it. If you want your lasagna to be cut into clean rectangles, "Allow the lasagna to cool in the fridge, once cool you can take out of the pan and cut in the desired shape," he says. It's so simple, we wish we'd thought of it ourselves.