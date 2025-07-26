The Luxury Wine Costco Sells For A Steal

If there's one thing Costco is famous for (well, besides the free samples), it's being a place to get a bargain. From the famous $1.50 hot dog and soda deal, to the family-sized packs of paper towels and party-worthy sheet cakes, there's a great mix of quantity, quality, and value. But for those who like something sophisticated to sip on, don't sleep on the bargains to be found in Costco's wine section. And a particular standout is the Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina, which is an aromatic Italian white wine priced at roughly $14.99.

While the Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina — which one redditor compared to "biting into a fresh, juicy peach" — is a great deal for a crisp and delicious white, it's not the only deal to be found. The wine at Costco includes reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines, and ranges from simple table wine to upscale vintages (This five-figure vintage gave Costco shoppers sticker shock). But as one of the largest sellers of wine in the United States, Costco wine is popular for a reason. Not only does Costco offer wine at bargain prices, compared to liquor stores or traditional grocery stores, but it stocks plenty of high-quality varieties to suit different tastes. But the

Even if you're not in the mood for Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina, or an Italian white at all, many Costco wines offer luxury taste for everyday prices. For instance, Costco's affordable Kirkland Signature brand Champagne, which is imported from France (and is a "true" Champagne, rather than a sparkling wine) is a legitimate steal. This variety is exclusive to Costco, and comes from a heritage vineyard and is beloved by wine enthusiasts, with a price tag of only $20 per bottle. Definitely something worth toasting!