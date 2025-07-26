The Luxury Wine Costco Sells For A Steal
If there's one thing Costco is famous for (well, besides the free samples), it's being a place to get a bargain. From the famous $1.50 hot dog and soda deal, to the family-sized packs of paper towels and party-worthy sheet cakes, there's a great mix of quantity, quality, and value. But for those who like something sophisticated to sip on, don't sleep on the bargains to be found in Costco's wine section. And a particular standout is the Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina, which is an aromatic Italian white wine priced at roughly $14.99.
While the Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina — which one redditor compared to "biting into a fresh, juicy peach" — is a great deal for a crisp and delicious white, it's not the only deal to be found. The wine at Costco includes reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines, and ranges from simple table wine to upscale vintages (This five-figure vintage gave Costco shoppers sticker shock). But as one of the largest sellers of wine in the United States, Costco wine is popular for a reason. Not only does Costco offer wine at bargain prices, compared to liquor stores or traditional grocery stores, but it stocks plenty of high-quality varieties to suit different tastes. But the
Even if you're not in the mood for Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina, or an Italian white at all, many Costco wines offer luxury taste for everyday prices. For instance, Costco's affordable Kirkland Signature brand Champagne, which is imported from France (and is a "true" Champagne, rather than a sparkling wine) is a legitimate steal. This variety is exclusive to Costco, and comes from a heritage vineyard and is beloved by wine enthusiasts, with a price tag of only $20 per bottle. Definitely something worth toasting!
Why not all Costco stores sell wine
Before you hop in the car with Costco cabernet on your mind, a word of caution. Not all Costco stores offer deals on wine because not all Costco stores sell wine — or any alcoholic drinks at all. But this isn't a random quirk that varies from store to store, or even a question of demand. It's actually a legal matter, and it's worth looking up before you try to stock up at your local Costco. State law will also determine whether you can return your alcohol to Costco after purchase.
Laws regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages can vary substantially from state to state. For instance, in most counties in Maryland, alcoholic beverages — including beer, wine, and spirits — cannot be bought or sold in most grocery stores. This means that sadly, Costco doesn't carry wine or any other alcohol in Maryland.
That said, there can be an upside to state liquor laws, especially for those without a Costco membership. In some states, like Michigan, any store selling alcohol must sell it to any and all members of the public — which means that, yes, you can buy alcohol at Costco without a membership.
Pair your bargain beverages with Costco's tastiest treats
After you've filled your grocery cart with some awesome wine bargains, your Costco run isn't over yet — or at least, it doesn't have to be. While a glass of wine can be a nice treat in and of itself, it's even better when accompanied by some tasty treats. And, once again, Costco has you covered.
Wine and cheese are a classic combination for a reason, and Costco offers an extensive selection of cheeses for you to choose from, including varieties imported from France and Italy. Try arranging a cheese plate with your favorite of the store's selection, then head on over to the produce section to add some fresh strawberries, blueberries, or grapes.
Costco wine is also a great accompaniment to a full meal, and for that, you'll find plenty of options to choose from. Not in the mood to cook? Grab one of the warehouse chain's famous rotisserie chickens to serve with salad and a glass of chilled white wine for a refreshing summer meal, or pick up a bake-at-home pizza or lasagna to enjoy with an Italian red.