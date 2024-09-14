The States Where You Can Buy Alcohol At Costco Without A Membership

We get it; with the rising cost of food and everything else, it's not always possible to swing a Costco membership every year (even if their hot dog combo never changes price). However, if you still want to take advantage of the warehouse chain's incredibly competitive prices on their booze, you can — but only if you live in one of 14 states.

There are local laws in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and Vermont that prevent even membership-based stores from refusing alcohol sales to anyone who is aged 21 and up. Some Costco stores, like in Connecticut and Delaware, actually have a separate entrance — or a separate building entirely — for their alcohol department, too. Be aware, as well, that in the states of Texas and Vermont, you can only purchase beer and wine (no liquor).

If you do opt to shop Costco's alcohol without a membership, know that the cashier might not be acquainted with the local laws that allow non-members to make this type of purchase. They might call for a supervisor just to confirm that it is indeed true; just be patient with them and you will be able to make the sale.

