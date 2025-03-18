Can You Return Alcohol To Costco?
For cocktail enthusiasts and wine lovers, Costco's bottles are a deal you just can't find anywhere else. But have you ever wondered what happens if that big bottle of bubbles is all fizzed out when you open it? Are you stuck with a bottle of flat champagne, or can you return the dud sip?
Costco's return policy is known for being impressively generous. Costco customers often return foods like seafood, dairy products, nuts, and even tortillas. Alcohol is included in this wide-reaching policy, but Costco notes that the limitations on its alcohol returns are dependent on state laws. Obviously, the warehouse chain can't accept an alcohol return if local laws do not permit such transactions. So, there is no company-wide policy, and you'll have to check with your local store regarding alcohol returns.
Interestingly and similarly, purchasing alcohol at Costco is more dependent on state laws than on the chain's membership policy. Shoppers 21 and older in states like Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, and more can purchase alcohol from Costco without a membership, because state laws prevent the store from denying them.
What to know about alcohol at Costco
The best way to find out if Costco will take back your alcohol is to check with your local store. The whole point of Costco's return policy is to achieve 100% satisfaction. So if you pick up a bottle of Kirkland brand vodka (which is rumored to be Grey Goose in disguise) and decide it doesn't taste like the French vodka you'd hoped for, there's a good chance that you could get your money back.
You don't necessarily have to go back to the exact Costco location where you purchased your alcohol in order to return the bottle, but you should bring your receipt. You can also start your return on the company's website if you made the purchase online. All of this return runaround might be avoided if you could sample the spirit before buying, but unfortunately for U.S. Costco shoppers, sampling is limited to regular food and drink items.
Costco does, however, hand out alcohol samples internationally. Just imagine sipping some red wine while you pick up a rotisserie chicken and a few packs of paper towels. Sounds like a relaxing shopping experience to us — and one Costco should consider in its U.S. locations. Until that day comes, don't forget to check with your local store to see if you can get your money back for any beer, wine, or spirits that didn't meet your expectations.