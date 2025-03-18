Can You Return Alcohol To Costco?

For cocktail enthusiasts and wine lovers, Costco's bottles are a deal you just can't find anywhere else. But have you ever wondered what happens if that big bottle of bubbles is all fizzed out when you open it? Are you stuck with a bottle of flat champagne, or can you return the dud sip?

Costco's return policy is known for being impressively generous. Costco customers often return foods like seafood, dairy products, nuts, and even tortillas. Alcohol is included in this wide-reaching policy, but Costco notes that the limitations on its alcohol returns are dependent on state laws. Obviously, the warehouse chain can't accept an alcohol return if local laws do not permit such transactions. So, there is no company-wide policy, and you'll have to check with your local store regarding alcohol returns.

Interestingly and similarly, purchasing alcohol at Costco is more dependent on state laws than on the chain's membership policy. Shoppers 21 and older in states like Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, and more can purchase alcohol from Costco without a membership, because state laws prevent the store from denying them.