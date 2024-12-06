Costco Gives Out Free Alcohol Samples In Some International Locations

Costco is a pretty beloved chain, thanks to how much money it can save families, its delightful food court (never change, $1.50 hot dog and soda combo), and its many popular Kirkland Signature items; like the actually-name-brand tuna and Grey Goose-dupe vodka. Yet take a look on social media and you will find that we in the U.S. are actually missing out on a lot of stuff its international locations currently enjoy, like octopus or ice cream in waffle cone bowls at its food courts. And there is something else we Americans don't get in our Costco stores: alcohol samples.

Yes, in other countries around the world, Costco is handing out samples of alcohol to its customers, like shiraz in a Korean location, cocktails in Paris (was there anything ever so French?), red wine and rum in Australia, and even 15-year Glenfiddich whisky in Taiwan. While there have been reports of specific U.S. Costco locations sampling up alcohol, it appears to be much less common than in international stores, where the liquor laws in different countries tend to be more moderate than in the States.