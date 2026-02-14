The Costco Trick That'll Get You More Steak For Your Buck

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Social media has delivered quite a few amazing shopping hacks over the years, but this one is a meat-lover's dream. Costco members have discovered a way to save anywhere from $3 to $5 per pound on steaks, and it doesn't require any app downloads or coupon clipping. Instead of buying pre-sliced steaks, shoppers are buying vacuum-sealed primal cuts and slicing the much larger hunks of meat into individual steaks themselves. You can get around a dozen steaks out of just one beef primal, depending on the cut, and can butcher it in your own kitchen with just a few tools.

Cutting through all that meat takes some effort, but the right knife makes the job a lot easier (make sure it's sharp!). Use a 10- to 12-inch butcher knife designed to cut through larger meat chunks, and keep a boning knife on hand if you want to make any additional delicate cuts — like separating bones from the meat. People who have posted their attempts at the hack online have added one more pro tip: freeze the vacuum-sealed beef primal for an hour before butchering to make it easier to process.

Use butcher's paper or a vacuum sealer like the FoodSaver to package your steaks individually and keep them fresh in your freezer as long as possible. When packaged correctly, steak can last up to a year in the freezer, though general guidance is to use it within three to six months for the best flavor.