Cutting Your Own Steaks Can Save You Money – Here's What To Know Before Attempting It

Butchering steaks at home is probably not for the faint of heart. However, it can lead to long-term cost savings for those brave enough to try it. To find out more, and learn how to do it like a pro, we spoke to Jessica Randhawa — a chef, photographer, recipe creator, and writer behind The Forked Spoon.

"Cutting your own steaks at home can save you money if you're willing to purchase larger primal cuts of whole roasts in bulk, as these are generally priced lower per pound than individually cut steaks," Randhawa told The Takeout. Cutting the meat at home allows you to customize the thickness to your liking, as well as ensuring you're getting budget-friendly steak cuts which are significantly less expensive than buying them individually.

Randhawa advised that watching instructional online tutorials can help make butchering at home less daunting if you're nervous. "There's definitely a learning curve involved when cutting your own steaks, and it's possible to accidentally ruin a cut if you're unfamiliar with the anatomy of meat," she said. "Incorrect slicing can lead to uneven steaks, tougher meat, or excess waste." With practice, however, "it becomes relatively straightforward." Once you've cut your steaks, you can portion them into freezer bags, and they'll keep for a couple of months in the freezer until you're ready to use them. You can even cook steak from frozen to make things easier.