13 Tips For Cooking Frozen Steak

When it comes to some foods, fresh is always better than frozen, whether in terms of texture or taste (though no one's knocking frozen food as a whole; its affordability and shelf life make it highly attractive to many home cooks). However, don't make the mistake of assuming that fresh steak is always better than frozen.

Frozen steak comes with many benefits. It's always ready to go when you are and doesn't have to be gobbled up within three to five days of purchase. It doesn't even have to be thawed before you cook it. In fact, some even prefer cooking steaks from frozen versus cooking steaks from fresh, as it can be easier to get the desired internal doneness when cooking a frozen steak, without accidentally over- or undercooking the steak. Plus, cooking a frozen steak is just easy — even if you do need the following top tips for cooking frozen steak, for the best results possible.