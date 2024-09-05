How To Tell If A Steak Is Done With Just A Touch

Making that perfect steak isn't easy. Sometimes, you have to learn from trial and error — but fortunately, there are a few tricks you can pick up along the way. Some people swear by the 3-3-2-2 method for that perfectly seared steak. Some (dubiously) swear that you can make a solid steak in an air fryer. But if you missed out on that trend (or just shudder at the thought of abusing a good steak), chef K.C. Gulbro has some solid advice.

Gulbro is Chef Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef and owner of both Foxfire restaurant and the Copper Fox event venue in Geneva, Illinois. He's been running Foxfire for over 20 years, but his experience in the food industry goes back even further: he got his first restaurant job at age 16. Gulbro spoke with The Takeout about his favorite methods for figuring out whether a steak is done. While he prefers to use a thermometer, he has a backup method that comes in (ahem) handy if there's no thermometer to be found.

"Using a probe thermometer is the most accurate way to determine if the steak is done, but the touch method can also be a great indicator," said Gulbro. "You poke the palm of your opposite hand with your pointer finger. By touching different fingers with your thumb on the palm hand, you can feel different levels of firmness in the palm below your thumb."

