The Biggest Difference Between Bone-In And Boneless Ribeye Steaks

A bone-in ribeye is the absolute best cut of meat for a steak-lover ( ribeye is different than Delmonico, by the way), and there are a lot of ways to cook it up. Reverse-seared or fried in a cast iron, it's a cut that's sure to impress. It might just be best on the grill, though, and according to Chip Carter, you don't really have to adjust your cooking method to accommodate the bone. Grill up a bone-in ribeye just like you would the boneless version, seared on high heat for just a few minutes on each side. "It's the meat you're cooking, not the bone," Carter said. "The addition of a single rib along the edge isn't enough to really impact that much."

Fire up that grill, get yourself a bone-in ribeye, and get to work on the best meal a meat-lover could ever have (remember to avoid this ribeye cooking mistake almost everyone makes) – and when it's ready for the table, serve it up whole with a steak knife on the side. No matter what you do, don't make the mistake of serving it sliced (unless you want to look like a rookie). " ... Nobody is going to serve you a bone-in ribeye already sliced — but frankly, I don't want my steak already sliced," Carter said. "That's usually a way to make a small steak look bigger — and to certainly make it cool off way, way faster."