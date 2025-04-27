What's Delmonico Steak And Is It Any Different From Ribeye?

Delmonico steak is a cut you'll occasionally see on a steakhouse's menu, but it doesn't always come with an explainer. So what exactly is Delmonico? If you order one, you might notice that it looks awfully similar to a ribeye, and in those cases, you'd be right; It's from the rib section. In other cases, the steak might look like a strip steak, or even some version of a T-bone. And, technically, those can be called Delmonico steaks too. But how does that make any sense?

The frustrating truth is that there isn't one clear definition as to what Delmonico is actually supposed to be. One big issue is that Delmonico steak was created around 1840, and, well, good luck finding someone who remembers what it was. The general consensus is that Delmonico is a generously thick and juicy cut of steak, with plenty of fat in it, and preferably one you'd be happy to plunk a bunch of cash down for at a good steakhouse. Generally, you can expect it to be from the rib or the short loin portion of the animal, but occasionally some purveyors will take a cheaper chuck eye cut and call it Delmonico, too. If you're curious about what cut it is, it's best to ask whoever you're purchasing it from about the details, as they should have all the information for you.