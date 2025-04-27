What's Delmonico Steak And Is It Any Different From Ribeye?
Delmonico steak is a cut you'll occasionally see on a steakhouse's menu, but it doesn't always come with an explainer. So what exactly is Delmonico? If you order one, you might notice that it looks awfully similar to a ribeye, and in those cases, you'd be right; It's from the rib section. In other cases, the steak might look like a strip steak, or even some version of a T-bone. And, technically, those can be called Delmonico steaks too. But how does that make any sense?
The frustrating truth is that there isn't one clear definition as to what Delmonico is actually supposed to be. One big issue is that Delmonico steak was created around 1840, and, well, good luck finding someone who remembers what it was. The general consensus is that Delmonico is a generously thick and juicy cut of steak, with plenty of fat in it, and preferably one you'd be happy to plunk a bunch of cash down for at a good steakhouse. Generally, you can expect it to be from the rib or the short loin portion of the animal, but occasionally some purveyors will take a cheaper chuck eye cut and call it Delmonico, too. If you're curious about what cut it is, it's best to ask whoever you're purchasing it from about the details, as they should have all the information for you.
Taste authentic Delmonico steak at Delmonico's
If you want to try Delmonico steak from the original restaurant, it's still in business, if you can believe it. The restaurant is located in New York City (Manhattan, specifically), and it does indeed serve its namesake cut. And its official stance is that it's a ribeye; It's even labeled as the "Signature Delmonico Ribeye" on the menu. It will also set you back a pretty penny, at roughly $86 for 18 ounces of beef. (If you think steak tastes better at restaurants than it does at home, the signature techniques of professional kitchens are partly what drive up the price.)
So at least if you're following the original restaurant's say in the matter, it is a ribeye. But don't be surprised if you see that definition waffle at other places, because it seems as if the "Delmonico" moniker comes with a certain set of creative liberties. I do think it's worth knowing which cut the Delmonico is, if that fact is not mentioned on a menu, as a ribeye or a strip cut is definitely considered to be higher quality than a sneaky chuck eye alternative. If you're going to splurge on something high-end, you might as well go in well-educated. And should you go the home-cooking route, avoid the mistakes everyone makes when grilling steak so you can enjoy your Delmonico at its absolute best.