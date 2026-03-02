Costco's Carrot Cake Is Back In The Bakery And Some Customers Are Calling It The 'Best' They've Had

Even though this cake seems popular with Costco customers, not everyone's a fan. The issue is, aside from carrot, cream cheese icing, and toasted walnuts, this cake also contains pineapple and raisins, the latter of which are dried grapes that cause wrath to some. It's not just their leathery texture, nor is it their wrinkly appearance, but the flavor is, well ... not something everyone likes.

One Redditor wrote of the cake, "Raisins AND pineapple? Thank god I'm safe from this one." An Instagram reviewer said, "Oh no, it's a raisin. My disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined." However, some customers are on Team Raisins. "I think raisins are just great. Healthy too," expressed a user on the post.

Another ingredient in Costco's carrot cake is also receiving mixed reactions. A Redditor wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks it tastes REALLY pineapple-y? I don't exactly object, but it's the predominant flavor, and I'm getting almost nothing from the carrots." One Instagrammer commented, "[Raisins] and pineapple are key components in carrot cake. They give moisture and flavor to the cake." Needless to say, if you have an allergy to or strong hatred of raisins or pineapples, you'll want to pass on this cake.