Costco's Carrot Cake Is Back In The Bakery And Some Customers Are Calling It The 'Best' They've Had
Lately, it seems Costco's bakery has been on a run of offering some pretty standard items with a slight twist or upgrade — monster cookies with peanut butter chips or chocolate croissants that have been baked twice for extra crunch. With the recently reintroduced Kirkland Signature carrot cake, however, it seems to have skipped the twist, since the offering appears to be a fairly standard version of the classic root vegetable-based dessert, complete with cream cheese frosting. If there's one thing that's even a little bit nonstandard about it, it's the fact that it's baked in bar cake form. This hasn't deterred some fans from raving about it, however.
One Instagram Costco fan account declared, "This is the best carrot cake!!" A commenter concurred, adding, "Def 10/10 best carrot cake I've had." A TikTok reviewer, who posted about this same cake when it was available last spring, gave it a 9 out of 10-star rating, gushing, "That's really good cake!" and highlighting the flavor of the spices and cream cheese frosting for their contributions to the flavor.
Certain ingredients in the carrot cake may cause controversy
Even though this cake seems popular with Costco customers, not everyone's a fan. The issue is, aside from carrot, cream cheese icing, and toasted walnuts, this cake also contains pineapple and raisins, the latter of which are dried grapes that cause wrath to some. It's not just their leathery texture, nor is it their wrinkly appearance, but the flavor is, well ... not something everyone likes.
One Redditor wrote of the cake, "Raisins AND pineapple? Thank god I'm safe from this one." An Instagram reviewer said, "Oh no, it's a raisin. My disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined." However, some customers are on Team Raisins. "I think raisins are just great. Healthy too," expressed a user on the post.
Another ingredient in Costco's carrot cake is also receiving mixed reactions. A Redditor wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks it tastes REALLY pineapple-y? I don't exactly object, but it's the predominant flavor, and I'm getting almost nothing from the carrots." One Instagrammer commented, "[Raisins] and pineapple are key components in carrot cake. They give moisture and flavor to the cake." Needless to say, if you have an allergy to or strong hatred of raisins or pineapples, you'll want to pass on this cake.