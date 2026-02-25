Costco's Iconic Croissants Just Got A Twice-Baked Chocolate Upgrade
The croissant is one of those rare foods that is just about perfect even in its plainest form. Nevertheless, there are always those who like to gild the lily, and Costco is diving headfirst into this market with its newest release: twice-baked chocolate croissants ($9.99 for a package of six). Like most chocolate croissants, the chocolate is on the inside while the actual croissant dough is unflavored (although the outside does have a dusting of powdered sugar). You may be wondering why the croissants are baked twice. Unlike twice-baked potatoes, where extra ingredients are added for their second trip to the oven, the second bake for these croissants is just to add a bit more crunch.
One Instagram user described the item as "buttery and flaky" — naturally, since it's practically a law that each and every published description of croissants (along with numerous other baked goods) contains these exact descriptors. Another Instagram reviewer upped the ante with "buttery, flaky, and decadent!" Both reviewers enjoyed the croissants but noted that they taste better when warmed up.
Costco has introduced several chocolate items in 2026
Costco's always got something new in store, the better to lure in shoppers who might not otherwise be inclined to pay the membership fee. Chocolate is a popular option toward the start of the year, partly because it's de rigueur for Valentine's Day. After that, we segue into St, Patrick's Day, in time for which Costco has introduced its Double Chocolate Mint Sundae to the food courts. And then comes Easter, which means — according to Costco – the attack of the 10-pound chocolate bunnies. (If that sounds too scary for you, it also sells the smaller kind.)
Chocolate isn't just for holidays, though; it's also for everyday eating, especially when times get tough. (It was Harry Potter's go-to whenever he saw a dementor, and those are all over the news these days.) Just as the twice-baked chocolate croissants might make a nice breakfast mood booster, so too would Costco's hazelnut chocolate-filled, heart-shaped madeleine cookies go great with a mid-morning coffee. If you'd like a little (or a lot) of peanut butter to go with that chocolate, you can pick up a pack of Costco's Peanut Butter Monster Cookies. If none of the bakery options are quite what you have in mind, the food court's still got chocolate chunk cookies or you can always hit the aisles and pick up a mega-pack of any number of chocolate candies.