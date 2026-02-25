Costco's Iconic Croissants Just Got A Twice-Baked Chocolate Upgrade

The croissant is one of those rare foods that is just about perfect even in its plainest form. Nevertheless, there are always those who like to gild the lily, and Costco is diving headfirst into this market with its newest release: twice-baked chocolate croissants ($9.99 for a package of six). Like most chocolate croissants, the chocolate is on the inside while the actual croissant dough is unflavored (although the outside does have a dusting of powdered sugar). You may be wondering why the croissants are baked twice. Unlike twice-baked potatoes, where extra ingredients are added for their second trip to the oven, the second bake for these croissants is just to add a bit more crunch.

One Instagram user described the item as "buttery and flaky" — naturally, since it's practically a law that each and every published description of croissants (along with numerous other baked goods) contains these exact descriptors. Another Instagram reviewer upped the ante with "buttery, flaky, and decadent!" Both reviewers enjoyed the croissants but noted that they taste better when warmed up.