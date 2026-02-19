Costco's 10 Pound Chocolate Bunny Might Be Too Heavy (And Expensive) For An Easter Basket
Now that we're past Valentine's Day, the retail push for sweet Easter goodies is in full swing. Your local drugstore probably has its Easter displays up already, but Costco's also jumping on the bandwagon by selling an Easter basket staple — chocolate bunnies. However, the grocery giant's offering is no ordinary chocolate bunny, because I doubt this one would actually fit in anyone's wicker basket. Unless yours can carry a 10-pound brick, that is.
Not only is this 10-pound chocolate bunny — named "Pete the Bunny" — huge, it's also expensive. Instagram user @costco.so.obsessed said that this rabbit, made by confectioner Maud Borup, will cost you $134.99. That comes down to about $13.50 per pound, so depending on its quality, that might not actually be the worst value — but 10 pounds of chocolate also requires an incredible degree of commitment. And given Pete's size and heft, he might actually become an honorary family member with a place at the dining room table, so consuming him might also bring up some conflicted feelings.
How to enjoy Pete the Bunny (should you take on the challenge)
Once you've decided to actually eat Pete the Bunny, there are some helpful suggestions on how to do so on the packaging. You can wrap him in a towel and shatter him with a good whack from a mallet, hammer, or rolling pin, or you can use a warm serrated knife to carve him into bits and pieces. After that, you can simply eat it as-is, or use the chocolate for baking purposes, grate it over desserts or hot chocolate, or any other way you like.
Of course, if you need some ideas, we've already compiled 20 chocolate recipes for you, which should at least get you started. Chocolate bunny cookies sounds both wholesome and decadent at the same time, though you can also use it as the base for a useful and easy chocolate ganache, which only requires the addition of heavy cream. Of course, you first have convince yourself you need a 10-pound chocolate bunny. But that's the joy of Costco: You walk in to one of their locations, looking to restock on toilet paper, and then leave with a $5 rotisserie chicken and a $134.99 chocolate rabbit.