Costco's 10 Pound Chocolate Bunny Might Be Too Heavy (And Expensive) For An Easter Basket

Now that we're past Valentine's Day, the retail push for sweet Easter goodies is in full swing. Your local drugstore probably has its Easter displays up already, but Costco's also jumping on the bandwagon by selling an Easter basket staple — chocolate bunnies. However, the grocery giant's offering is no ordinary chocolate bunny, because I doubt this one would actually fit in anyone's wicker basket. Unless yours can carry a 10-pound brick, that is.

Not only is this 10-pound chocolate bunny — named "Pete the Bunny" — huge, it's also expensive. Instagram user @costco.so.obsessed said that this rabbit, made by confectioner Maud Borup, will cost you $134.99. That comes down to about $13.50 per pound, so depending on its quality, that might not actually be the worst value — but 10 pounds of chocolate also requires an incredible degree of commitment. And given Pete's size and heft, he might actually become an honorary family member with a place at the dining room table, so consuming him might also bring up some conflicted feelings.