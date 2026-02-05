Costco Sold A Massive Number Of Rotisserie Chickens In 2025 — See For Yourself

Card-carrying Costco members love that the store is a terrific place to save money on groceries, but folks who own shares in the company are more interested in how profitable the business is. The discount warehouse recently released its annual meeting of shareholders report, and there is plenty for investors to be excited about. That said, regular customers are generally more intrigued by how many products the store sells. In terms of its ready-to-eat rotisserie chickens, the number is astounding.

In 2025, Costco offloaded roughly 157 million rotisserie chickens to hungry customers across the globe. To put that in perspective, that's 137 million more rotisserie chickens than Starbucks sells of its popular pumpkin spice lattes. Yet, as monumental as that number may be, it doesn't exactly wow shareholders concerned with how much dough the company is pulling in.

Truth be told, Costco actually loses money selling its rotisserie chickens, but the much sought-after grab-and-go meal is effective as a loss leader; motivating customers to continue patronizing the store and purchase other commodities that do make the company a profit. Still, as popular as the rotisserie chickens were last year, another loss leader put up numbers that make it look like child's play.